Also: Data centers | Double standard | Redirect funding | Immigration’s benefit | Fire Trump. Mercury News reader letters to the editor for Nov. 17, 2026.

My daughter’s murderer does not deserve Newsom’s mercyWhile Marc Klaas is a voice for criminal justice issues, the death penalty’s consequences reach beyond victims and the condemned, including those carrying out executions.overseeing executions, offering three reasons to reconsider the death penalty after Gov.

Newsom’s commutation of 548 sentences. First, Woodford suffered post-traumatic stress that affected her family and life. Executions leave lasting scars on correctional officers nearby.than housing people sentenced to life without parole. Polly’s stepsisters Jessica and Annie Nichol told Newsom that while their grief and anger remain, their understanding of justice has evolved.

Also read Android Data Saver Settings Guide to Reduce Mobile Data Usage

Even within one family, people can respond differently to horrific crime. Pause on data centers is simply not enoughStandards designed to streamline new data centers in San Jose will be voted on by San Jose’s City Council on Dec. 8, but citizens attending data center town halls in their council districts are asking, “What’s the rush? ” In response, Mayor Mahan announced a “pause” in the data center approval process until the Dec. 8 meeting. A pause?

People attending the town halls are calling for a moratorium. A pause is not a moratorium. Community impact has been lacking, current standards are weak or incomplete, and we want citywide cumulative impact studies. We want a moratorium.and call your council member and ask for a moratorium on data centers, not just a pause in the process.

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” . It’s a tragedy to think about how Jensen Huang’s family must feel because of his transgressions. And the pressure employees feel when romantically pursued by supervisors creates toxic power dynamics, even if those dynamics aren’t felt at first. Those things have been discussed, and should be discussed.

What isn’t being discussed enough is this: How might his experience growing up as an Asian American, with the pressures of being the “model minority,” have shaped his response to all of this?called himself a piece of excrement. Would most white CEOs have done the same? I wonder whether, if Huang was raised with the same sense of entitlement, he would still be CEO. Instead, he accepts the punishment that the world so readily gives him.

I can understand that feeling that our prosperity and place in American society are conditional, not a right. The Trump administration has plenty of money to put toward improving our outdated air traffic control system. Congress needs to redirect billions of dollars in ICE funding to the FAA to upgrade the outdated air traffic control system. To enable this funding transfer, Congress could pass legislation rescinding ICE funds and appropriating the money to the FAA or enact specific transfer authority.

” . President Trump’s administration claims migration threatens “civilizational erasure,” warning that culturally different newcomers could overwhelm or transform Europe and the U.S. Trump called migration and green energy policies a “double-tailed monster” destroying the free world, saying European immigration choices mean their “countries are going to hell. ” Immigrants disproportionately fill high-skilled STEM roles and drive U.S. patents and innovation.

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They start businesses at roughly twice the U.S.-born rate and have founded many top Fortune 500 companies. As birth rates fall and Americans age, immigrants replenish the workforce and support Social Security and Medicare. They pay hundreds of billions in taxes annually, often contributing more than they receive in public services over the long term. Isn’t it time the nation fires Trump?

In her letter, Lynda Martinez spoke the truth so clearly in calling our president “morally bankrupt. ” Practically everyone knows this but is uncertain of what can be done. Our global reputation has been destroyed by the aggression, lawlessness and crudeness from one who represents us all: Fire him. Such immorality, incompetence and destruction should not be tolerated even in a president: Just fire him.