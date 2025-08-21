Letters to Dear Abby Address Neighbor Disputes, Workplace Conflicts, and Family Challenges

This Dear Abby column offers advice on navigating tricky situations involving inconsiderate neighbors, workplace conflicts, and family members with mental health challenges.

This collection of letters to Dear Abby covers a variety of relationship and etiquette dilemmas. One reader grapples with a neighbor who consistently parks their car in front of their house despite repeated requests to stop. While the neighbor's actions are inconsiderate, Dear Abby notes that there may be no legal recourse unless parking ordinances are violated. Another reader seeks advice on dealing with a new coworker who stole their candy bar and reimbursed them with money.

Dear Abby suggests having a private conversation with the coworker to address the issue of taking something that doesn't belong to them. \The third letter writer is a 65-year-old dealing with a 40-year-old daughter who struggles with bipolar disorder. The mother has set clear boundaries and expectations for her daughter, outlining consequences if these conditions are not met. Dear Abby emphasizes the importance of enforcing these boundaries to help the daughter become more self-sufficient. \Finally, the collection includes snippets from other Dear Abby columns alongside a request for advice regarding a fellow roommate's personal habits and a situation involving surveillance cameras





Dear Abby Relationships Etiquette Neighbors Workplace Family Mental Health

