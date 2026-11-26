Also: ICE protesters | Excessive awards | Enforce laws | Policy and oversight | Economic barometer. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for Nov. 26, 2026.

” . It is ironic that Tesla would rather increase harmful pollutants near homes and schools than develop technology to remove them.

This is one of the most technically advanced automakers in the world. It is led by the world’s richest man, whose other companies lead in aerospace, telecommunications and artificial intelligence. His reputation rests on refusing to let technical obstacles stand in his way. Yet instead of solving this problem, Tesla is seeking permission to keep releasing dangerous pollutants onto a vulnerable population.

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The Bay Area Air Quality Management District should reject Tesla’s request. It should also raise penalties for continued violations high enough that fixing the problem costs less than paying the fines. And if district officials accept Tesla’s claim that the emissions pose no health risk, they should be willing to live downwind of the plant themselves. ” .