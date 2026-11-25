Also: Public good | Historic registry | Tech leaders | Source locally | Arc of folly. Mercury News reader letters to the editor for Nov. 25, 2026.

” . I saw on the news Nov. 13 that all planes nationwide have been grounded by the FAA except planes that are landing and some international flights going east.

When are we going to fix our own infrastructure and update our air traffic control system? We are in an unprovoked war, spending billions of dollars. What we need to do is focus on issues at home. Some states need money badly to fix damaged roads and bridges from bad weather.

Also read Public transit advocates express concerns amid growing cuts to services across Upstate NY

Again, we need to fix our old infrastructure; the sooner, the better. Park sets its last day of operationAfter 50 years of operation as a family-oriented amusement park, Prologis announced the park will close on September 6, 2027. Once closed, it’s not easy to attract an amusement park ever again in Silicon Valley. Land is too expensive.

Santa Clara, protect this last large family entertainment area in the city by not ever allowing Prologis to construct a data center complex on this site. If Great America Amusement Park is demolished after 2027, its replacement must be either family entertainment or much-needed affordable housing. Do you know if your house or other real property is listed in the city of San Jose’s Historic Resources Inventory?

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If it’s at least 45 years old, it could be and you don’t even know it. Maybe you were notified two weeks before the Historic Landmarks Commission’s vote. Or maybe not because the city only tries their best to mail you a courtesy letter. But the city hasn’t always gotten that right, leaving property owners in the dark.

No opportunity to ask questions before the city’s Historic Preservation Officer adds your property to the inventory. After all, the city doesn’t need your consent. If you do happen to receive a letter in the mail, you’ll have a short runway to act upon it. Depending on the designation, it could place serious restrictions on how you can use, modify or even sell your property.

The current generation of technology leaders are more interested in money than patriotism. Those who want to exonerate Jensen Huang show disrespect to the men and women, past and present, who have placed their lives on the line for our freedoms. As a Vietnam-era U.S. Marine, it is disheartening to see the tech leadership make immoral decisions that erode our collective economic and personal freedoms. The example they set for the future leaders at Bay Area universities is pathetic.

Our way of life and the liberties we enjoy as Americans are at a critical juncture. It is impossible to serve two masters at the same time. Either you believe in freedom, or you worship money. Boards of directors have never been so important in assuring the country’s national security interests.

America’s economy is built on our collective freedom, not on individual greed. With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, preparations for family meals are at the forefront of people’s minds. The holidays provide people with a chance to spend time with family and friends by sharing meals; San Jose’s 328,000 households are no different. These meals also offer us an opportunity to join hands with the community and source our food locally.

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Traditional holiday dishes like turkey and ham — among other dishes — are in exceptionally high demand, spiking the volume of imported foods. Not only does this increase our ever-growing carbon footprint as a society, it also decreases the freshness of the food on your plate. This holiday season, be encouraged to support local farmers as you begin your family meal preparations.

Your plates will be filled with fresh foods grown in San Jose, and your heart will be full knowing that you have supported locals and minimized our carbon footprint. The Brandenburger Tor in Berlin was built by Frederick II of Prussia, 1788-1791. The gate commemorates Frederick’s saving his brother-in-law, William V, Prince of Orange’s Stadtholder position in the Netherlands in 1787. It is actually a gate reaching 85 feet.

Rome’s Arch of Constantine honors Constantine the Great for his victory over Emperor Maxentius in 312 AD. It took 312-315 to build and reached 69 feet. The Arc de Triomphe in Paris honors Napoleon, who ordered it in 1806, finished in 1836 at 164 feet. Its significance rivals Berlin’s Gate, especially during the World Wars.

Donald Trump, who will be remembered for his victory over Iran, is proposing a Washington arch dedicated to our nation’s 250th anniversary, or veterans, or Trump himself, at 250 feet, nearly half of the Washington Monument’s 555 feet. San Jose’s former Fairmont Hotel is 22 floors and 252 feet high.