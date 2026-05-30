Letters: Stop taxpayer funds for short-term rental trash

The city is prohibited from providing free weekly collection to these units.

San Diego has agreed to settle a lawsuit over its new trash pickup fees for single-family homes. San Diego taxpayers are subsidizing the short-term rental industry’s trash collection under the People’s Ordinance.

The 2017 letter from the city attorney to Councilmember Zapf is crystal clear: transient occupancy generates “nonresidential refuse. ” The city is prohibited from providing free weekly collection to these units. Yet, thousands of whole-home STRs continue to receive curbside service at taxpayer expense. Measure B modernized funding but left the core definition intact — transient rentals remain ineligible for city residential service.

Requiring owners to arrange and pay for private hauling would shift the full cost off the general fund. With roughly 7,954 active licenses, and residential collection costing about $520 per unit annually, the city could save approximately $4.1 million a year. That money could repair streets, fund public safety or lower taxes for actual residents. Enforce the ordinance as written.





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