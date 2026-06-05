Letters: Simplify Bay Area transit system before hiking taxes

Also: Booze onboard | Stop building | Saving the ocean | Cash addiction | Rigged system. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for June 5, 2026.

I am concerned that we are being asked to vote for a .5% sales tax increase to subsidize BART and other transit agencies, based on what they are calling lower ridership.

I think the discussion about this should include a question as to whether the Bay Area really needs 27 transit authorities and all of the separate bureaucracies that go with them. , and the headline says “27 transit authorities. One mission. ” So I ask why so many separate agencies are necessary.

I would suggest consolidation as a way forward. It’s far preferable to raising sales tax. There is a part of your brain called the amygdala, often referred to as the “fight-or-flight” part of your brain. It is also the part of your brain that subconsciously warns you when you are doing something dangerous.

Unfortunately, the amygdala is very sensitive to alcohol and goes to sleep after exposure to very low blood levels, well below legal thresholds. This why alcohol is so often a factor in single vehicle accidents, bar fights, date rape … and boating accidents. It wasn’t stupidity that kept them from donning life jackets; they simply didn’t think they were in danger. The drowning started when they brought the booze on board.

I hope that the next California Insurance Commissioner will work to limit the construction and rebuilding of homes in high fire risk areas, which is not politically popular. Without limiting that, insurers will continue to leave the state, and homeowners’ insurance will remain high. It’s simple math; homeowners’ insurance is based on previous losses in the same areas. Climate change, overfishing, and chemical fertilizers have deeply affected sea lions and other marine animals along our California coast.

Hundreds of sea lions have washed up sick or dead on California beaches. Rising temperatures, toxic algae blooms and severe bacterial outbreaks have caused serious harm to our marine wildlife. Many marine animals, including sea lions, have suffered from leptospirosis and domoic acid poisoning, a neurotoxin produced by algae blooms, which has become an ongoing problem that accumulates in fish and causes seizures and erratic behavior in marine mammals.

It is excruciating to see how they have been affected by climate change and overfishing. The best way for us to come together and make a change is by calling upon our governor, Gavin Newsom, to expandThe world as we know it today was built on the back of burning fossil fuels. Unfortunately, this has come at a tremendous cost. Emissions from burning fossil fuels are rapidly warming our world at a rate that has never occurred before.

Why do we continue to burn planet-killing fuels? One reason is the fossil fuel industry’s control over our government. The industry spends approximately $250 million annually lobbying elected officials, with the vast majority going to Republican officials and candidates. During the 2024 presidential campaign alone, oil interests gaveWe cannot expect meaningful climate action while representatives are financially beholden to the industry driving this crisis.

Voters must reject candidates who prioritize fossil fuel payouts over our planet’s future. I don’t blame our politicians. When the first question each political party asks anyone wanting to run for office is how much money can you raise, you know something is wrong with the system. Unless we rein in political spending, the wealthy will always control this country under the illusion that the common person has a say in this government.

Sure, you can vote, but the names you see on the ballot are underwritten by special interests, lobbyists and PACs. Politicians will be more responsive to their constituents’ needs when their campaigns are financed by those constituents. Many of the leading democracies throughout the world have much shorter campaigns , some form of public financing and strict limits on advertising, among other constraints.

Our system is rigged and, unless we change it, the wealthy and special interests will always have undue power and control over it.





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