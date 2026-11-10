Letters: Scare tactics cost state sound CEQA reform

Also: Get vaccinated | Affordable housing | Miller’s rise | Stay engaged | Uphold Constitution. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for Nov. 10, 2026.

” . Proposition 45 did not exempt a single project from environmental review. It put a clock on that review and on the lawsuits that follow.

Voters rarely heard that, because opponents ran a scare campaign about data centers and pollution instead. CEQA was signed in 1970 to make government look before it acts. It was never meant to let anyone with a lawyer stall housing for years. That is what it has become.

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I have built homes in California for more than 40 years, many of them in the Bay Area. My generation of developers made mistakes, and I understand why communities are wary. But many of us want to be good stewards of the land. We should not have to wait a decade to prove it.

Bay Area cities do not need Sacramento’s permission. They can set firm approval deadlines on their own. Vaccinations urged as flu cases spike in Bay AreaThe early rise in flu cases across the Bay Area should prompt unvaccinated residents to act. As reported in the story, flu activity is increasing earlier than usual, and officials are seeing more hospitalizations and serious illness.

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Some people may view the flu as a minor inconvenience, but it can be dangerous for children, older adults, pregnant women and people with health conditions. Healthy individuals can also spread the virus to vulnerable family members, classmates, co-workers and neighbors. Since the vaccine takes two weeks to provide maximum protection, waiting could leave people unprotected. Vaccination is a simple way to reduce severe illness and help protect hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Bay Area residents should schedule their flu vaccine through a doctor, pharmacy or county health department as soon as possible. Those with questions should consult a qualified professional. Financing helps launch apartment developmentBuilding affordable housing is not a prudent use of taxpayer money. Each of the 119 residential units at planned Residences at Liberation Plaza in Oakland will cost $1.06 million to build.

And that does not include the value of the land they are being built on. This makes no sense and is not good use of the taxpayers’ money. The real estate section of Saturday’s paper shows brand new single-family homes can be purchased for less than $400,000. According to Redfin, the median price of a condo in Oakland in $449,000.

This implies that for the same money, 281 units could be provided in Oakland. Rather than celebrating this project as an achievement, our public officials need to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money. They should be investigating this and determining how to provide affordable housing affordably. My how we have changed in the past 250 years.

In the beginning it was: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free. ” Now, according to Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller: “We live in a world, one governed by strength, by force, by power. These are the iron laws of the world. ”Walnut CreekIn the early 2000s, Jeff Sharlett was writing about the rise of fascism in the United States.

It was very disturbing. My dad, then in his nineties, educated me about what happened before Franklin D. Roosevelt and WW II, when the communists and the fascists were publicly parading. He said, “I’m not worried. I won’t be here anyway.

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” He was right. He died in 2012, at the age of 100 plus seven months. But what he said after that, I will never forget.

“Trust the American people. They’ve been through this and always choose democracy. ” We had a close call. And the bad actors will always be with us.

The people chose. Now the people must closely watch their elected representatives and be very active in letting them know what is acceptable and what is not. We, the people, are the United States of America. We woke up.

Let’s stay awake. Veterans Day arrives in our nation’s 250th anniversary year, days after an election reaffirming the core principles our veterans defend: the Constitution, the rule of law, and free, fair elections. Parades will rightfully mark the day, but walking a national cemetery — such as in San Bruno or Dixon — offers a more profound reflection. Each headstone tells a story.

Resting side by side are individuals of diverse faiths, backgrounds and beliefs, united by service to a cause larger than themselves. These peaceful grounds remind us that America has weathered bitter political division before, emerging each time with renewed faith in the ballot box. We honor our veterans best when we uphold the Constitution they swore to defend and care for the neighbors they sacrificed to protect.