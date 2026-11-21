Also: Ensure safety | Diversity by choice | Prioritize sustainability | Taming bravado. Mercury News reader letters to the editor for Nov. 22, 2026.

Clearly, those advocating a moratorium are hoping it will be permanent. It’s part of the anti-energy, anti-capital ideology permeating California. San Jose faces an important decision: Will we continue to lead technological innovation or will we make it harder for businesses to invest and grow here?

A moratorium on data center development is not the answer. It risks sacrificing economic opportunities without solving the underlying infrastructure challenges. Data centers provide the computing infrastructure that supports artificial intelligence, financial services, healthcare technology, cybersecurity and every digital information business. A moratorium sends the wrong message to businesses.

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If San Jose makes development difficult, constructive investments will locate elsewhere. Environmental concerns can be addressed through responsible development standards, not an automatic rejection of new projects. San Jose should be creating jobs and generating revenue, not handing opportunity to other places. With respect to Julia Prodis Sulek’s article, I am concerned that important safeguards were not consistently completed or documented before children entered emergency placements.

As a San Jose State University masters of social work student, I understand that screening, documentation and supervision are central to child safety. The state found that only 6 of 60 emergency placements reviewed documented full compliance. This reflects more than a training issue and indicates a systemic failure to ensure policy and practice are adhered to. Without action, children may face preventable harm.

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Readers should attend board meetings and demand that the Board of Supervisors require progress reports and implementation of the state’s recommendations. DEI, especially as objected to by those in power and by flat-out bigots, is that hiring, staffing, etc., based on diversity, equity and inclusion, has those characteristics applied on the “front end” — hiring people who would otherwise be overlooked, a chance to show their value.

In the 2026 midterm election, the populace chose diverse candidates without any legal or cultural dictates. The electorate clearly stated that it wanted a change, and people who had historically not been considered were selected. Nobody gave those diverse candidates anything. There were no dictates involved.

The truth is our world is rapidly warming. Global temperatures have increased quite rapidly, rising over 2.15 degrees Fahrenheit over the last 150 years. Throughout Earth’s history, previous increases of 2.15 F have taken more than 5,000 years. Although 2.15 F may not seem like much, it is disrupting global weather patterns, leading to the severe droughts, rising sea levels and intense storms we all observe today.

Global warming is a massive challenge, but the solutions are readily available. By prioritizing sustainability in our policy choices and daily lives, we can, must and will secure a stable climate for future generations. Granting Donald Trump presidential immunity is the worst decision the Supreme Court has rendered. That decision makes Trump think that he is omnipotent.

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He often says, “As the president, I can do whatever I want to do. ” In response to her question, he told the host of “Meet the Press” that he wasn’t sure if he had to follow the Constitution. He added, “I have lawyers. ” He sounded like he was bemused by the question.

During his second term, he has stomped all over the Constitution, patted his derrière at Congress and behaved as if laws and regulations are things he can ignore. Some of his supporters think he’s right. Guess they didn’t take any civics classes.