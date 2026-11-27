Also: Nvidia board | Community steps up | Newsom apology | Eroding democracy | Focus on necessities. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for Nov. 27, 2026.

” . I appreciate Mayor Barbara Lee’s condemnation of ICE thuggery here in Oakland, and reiterating that our police department will not assist ICE.

But that is not enough. In my view, Sunday’s East Oakland action showed clear criminal violations of California law. Such attacks on our people are predictable during ICE operations.

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Therefore, I want to see Mayor Lee and Police Chief James Beere announce a hotline where citizens can call OPD officers to the scene of an ICE operation to let those would-be criminals know that OPD will protect our citizens and residents and arrest those committing crimes in their presence. By reinstating Jensen Huang, the Nvidia board has relinquished any claim to integrity. Huang is a disgrace. His faulty judgment entangled him with a suspected spy.