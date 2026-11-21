Also: Diversity lip service | Defenseless citizens | Compassion, care | Trump mismanagement | Cemetery trustees. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for Nov. 22, 2026.

I am writing in response to concerns about the Oakland Unified School District’s use of $3.5 million originally approved for college and career readiness programs.

As a social work student, I am concerned that funds intended to support students were redirected to address budget shortfalls without approval from the oversight commission. Although no evidence of fraud or illegal financial practices was found, transparency and accountability are essential when decisions affect students and their education. These funds were promised to students and should be used to support their academic success and future.

Also read Help! I Was Trying to be Nice at the Gym. Then I _________. Now I’m Banned.

I believe the oversight commission should have had the opportunity to vote on how the funds were allocated. I hope student and educator voices are heard and that precautions are established to ensure voter-approved funds are used as intended. Students deserve access to the opportunities and support that were promised to them. I’ve seen multiple articles similar to this where they claim to care about diversity but seem to only include Democrats who happen to be diverse.

In this most recent election, Florida notably elected its first black governor, and yet he’s never mentioned in these types of articles because while he fits the ethnic diversity these people like, he doesn’t fit their politics, so he’s ignored. Can you imagine when we have the first female to run a successful political campaign?

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Well, we’ve already had one, Kelly Ann Conway, but since she’s with the Republicans, there will be no statue of her in the Bay Area anytime soon. Erwin Chemerinsky’s commentary on Nielsen v. Watanabe hits the mark: A right you can’t enforce isn’t a right.

The Founders wrote the Constitution to protect the people from their government, but this Supreme Court now reads it the other way around.in immigration custody or at the hands of federal immigration agents since January 2025, including four U.S. citizens. If Bivens falls, their families lose any federal claim against the agents responsible. This case should be easy. The Court allowed this exact claim in 1980.

The Constitution hasn’t changed. The Court has. California got it right. Our No Kings Act lets people use state law to sue any official, federal agents included, who violates the Constitution.

Congress should shield it from legal challenge and pass the same protection nationwide. The recent report of ICE agents arresting an individual near the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose shows how immigration enforcement affects our local communities. Even isolated incidents can create fear and uncertainty among immigrant families. I believe everyone deserves dignity, safety and respect regardless of immigration status.

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Immigration enforcement does not affect only the individual detained; it can also impact children, families and entire communities. Children may experience anxiety and instability when they come across the possibility of being separated from their parents. They are left with the repercussions of immigration policies. People have a responsibility to advocate for vulnerable populations and promote social justice.

We must support humane immigration policies that prioritize family unity, children’s well-being and access to legal protections. We need to protect our communities and provide support instead of fear. East Contra Costa residents are lucky to have a public cemetery, the Byron-Brentwood-Knightsen Union Cemetery.

The cemetery dates from 1878, and was established as a public cemetery by community vote in 1928.that includes constructing a new office building and veterans memorial gazebo, upgrading irrigation and sprinkler systems, and installing a new main entrance gate. Over the last four years, the current Trustees have exercised strong spending discipline, with expenditures in FY 2025/26 6.8% lower than FY 2021/22, while revenues have risen 27.7%.

Trustees Patricia Bristow and Mike Walko have been planning the renovation for over a year. However, their terms expire at year’s end. They will be applying for reappointment.