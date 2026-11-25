Also: Election lies | Source locally | Tech leaders | Help at home | Arc of folly. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for Nov. 25, 2026.

Congratulations to the Democratic Party. Looking at the red and blue map our country continues to remain very divided, but there is no question the Democratic Party is now in control with the likelihood they will gain even more seats in 2028 plus the White House for total one-party rule that may last for decades.

Same goes for the state houses. Does this mean it’s game over for the Republican Party and the end of our two-party system? Rather than circle the wagons it took less than a day for Republicans to scatter and start blaming each other for their failures.

Also read Letters to the Editor | Nov. 23, 2026

And after Trump fades into the sunset and if Democrats deliver on their promises to eliminate the Electoral College, make D.C. and Puerto Rico states, expand the Supreme Court and create a majority population dependent on handouts, I’d say we are all in for a rude awakening. Miracles do happen. For the better part of one day, for nearly 24 hours, Donald Trump acknowledged that he lost the Fall election.

However, he soon woke up, recovered his “sanity” and returned to his favorite theme: that the election was stolen. In this case, if it were true, millions of Americans — women, men, human beings of all ethnicities, genders and perspectives — must have participated in this “theft. ” When does it stop being “funny”? When will the remnant of his “followers” stop excusing his increasingly pathetic lies and see the man for who and what he is?

Advertisement

Advertisement

When does the nightmare end? With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, preparations for family meals are at the forefront of people’s minds. The holidays provide people with a chance to spend time with family and friends by sharing meals; San Jose’s 328,000 households are no different. These meals also offer us an opportunity to join hands with the community and source our food locally.

Traditional holiday dishes like turkey and ham — among other dishes — are in exceptionally high demand, spiking the volume of imported foods. Not only does this increase our ever-growing carbon footprint as a society, it also decreases the freshness of the food on your plate. This holiday season, be encouraged to support local farmers as you begin your family meal preparations.

Your plates will be filled with fresh foods grown in San Jose, and your heart will be full knowing that you have supported locals and minimized our carbon footprint. The current generation of technology leaders are more interested in money than patriotism. Those who want to exonerate Jensen Huang show disrespect to the men and women, past and present, who have placed their lives on the line for our freedoms.

As a Vietnam-era U.S. Marine, it is disheartening to see the tech leadership make immoral decisions that erode our collective economic and personal freedoms. The example they set for the future leaders at Bay Area universities is pathetic. Our way of life and the liberties we enjoy as Americans are at a critical juncture. It is impossible to serve two masters at the same time.

Either you believe in freedom, or you worship money. Boards of directors have never been so important in assuring the country’s national security interests. America’s economy is built on our collective freedom, not on individual greed. Communications issues cause chaos at airportsI saw on the news Nov. 13 that all planes nationwide have been grounded by the FAA except planes that are landing and some international flights going east.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When are we going to fix our own infrastructure and update our air traffic control system? We are in an unprovoked war, spending billions of dollars. What we need to do is focus on issues at home. Some states need money badly to fix damaged roads and bridges from bad weather.

Again, we need to fix our old infrastructure; the sooner, the better. The Brandenburger Tor in Berlin was built by Frederick II of Prussia, 1788-1791. The gate commemorates Frederick’s saving his brother-in-law, William V, Prince of Orange’s Stadtholder position in the Netherlands in 1787. It is actually a gate reaching 85 feet.

Rome’s Arch of Constantine honors Constantine the Great for his victory over Emperor Maxentius in 312 AD. It took 312-315 to build and reached 69 feet. The Arc de Triomphe in Paris honors Napoleon, who ordered it in 1806, and was finished in 1836 at 164 feet. Its significance rivals Berlin’s Gate, especially during the World Wars.

Donald Trump, who will be remembered for his victory over Iran, is proposing a Washington arch dedicated to our nation’s 250th anniversary, or veterans, or Trump himself, at 250 feet, nearly half of the Washington Monument’s 555 feet. San Jose’s former Fairmont Hotel is 22 floors and 252 feet high.