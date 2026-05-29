Letters: Dana Eaton is the right pick for Contra Costa schools chief

Also: Students first | ‘Forever tax’ | Renew levy | Fund vouchers | Hopeless midterms. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for May 29, 2026.

I have watched Dana Eaton from the time he first began his administrative roles at his school sites in Brentwood two decades ago. What consistently stood out to me as he advanced professionally was his genuine caring for the betterment of each student.

Parents, teaching staff and the community as a whole remained his focus, not adding lines onto a résumé. His dedication and sincerity to his professional roles are simply bold footnotes to his character. I can best summarize my endorsement very simply: I would be thrilled to know Dana were serving as superintendent of Contra Costa schools, where my grandkids are being educated. Contra Costa County schools need Dr. Dana Eaton’s support.

I know Dana would appreciate yours. As voters consider who should lead the Contra Costa County Office of Education , it is clear that the best choice to serve as Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools is Dana Eaton. Dana has earned broad support and several endorsements throughout the county because they have seen firsthand his integrity, professionalism and commitment to students.

As superintendent of the Brentwood Union School District, Dana has demonstrated thoughtful, collaborative leadership focused on student achievement, early literacy, school safety, mental health and fiscal responsibility. He understands that successful schools require both academic excellence and strong partnerships with all stakeholders. His service on statewide education and fiscal oversight organizations shows he has the experience necessary to help guide school districts through increasingly complex challenges. The CCCOE deserves an experienced superintendent, and Dana is that leader.

Please join us in voting for Eaton. I support Piedmont’s schools. My children received a good education here, and property values are high because Piedmont has excellent schools. The current property tax is scheduled to expire in June 2028, so it should be renewed.has two fatal flaws that require rejection: First, it is a permanent tax, unlike previous taxes that require periodic review and approval from voters.

Second, it is regressive. It charges every parcel $3,174, irrespective of size or value. People with larger parcels in Piedmont receive more property value uplift from our good schools, so they should pay more in taxes to support our schools. With a rejection of Measure H now, there is time to create a better tax measure for approval in November.

Vote no now against a forever tax that eliminates periodic review. PiedmontI’ve lived in Lafayette for 28 years, served on the City Council, and served as mayor. I know this community well. And I’m here to tell you: Vote yes onStrong schools and a strong city are the same goal.

Our property values, our civic culture, our ability to attract families and businesses — all of it flows from the quality of our schools. Measure H retains high-quality teachers, maintains small class sizes and protects the academic programs that define a Lafayette education. Every dollar stays local. Mandatory audits and citizen oversight ensure accountability.

Seniors can apply for an exemption. The state has underfunded our schools for more than a decade. We have always stepped up, and Measure H asks us to do so again. Please vote yes.

The tactics employed in Iran by the Trump administration benefit predatory billionaires and further financially subjugate the masses.on daycare, but has directed billions to the war with Iran. Hopefully, our Congress will spare some of the hundreds of billions of dollars of warfare funding and use it to help the millions of Americans who are rent-burdened due to spending more than 30% of their income on rent. Housing Choice Vouchers and other special choice vouchers currently help 2.4 million households.

But due to chronic underfunding, only 1 in 4 eligible households are being served. Sen. Adam Schiff and Sen. Alex Padilla must urge the Senate Committee on Appropriations to increase funding to fully renew the current vouchers and add 250,000 new vouchers in fiscal year 2027.

Daily, the news is inconceivably crazier. The White House occupant continues to defy and bewilder our flimsy American judicial system. He has now been licensed to steal by the IRS, a system he ultimately oversees. They say this pertains only to audits filed before May 2026, not future audits, but show me the fool among us who believes that.

Average Americans are struggling to survive financially. Meanwhile, the “would-be king” demands payment for a $1 billion ballroom, persists in a meaningless and misguided war , galavants off on a costly, pointless trip to China with billionaire lapdogs in tow, creates a nearly $2 billion welfare fund for his criminal loyalists, and reaps windfall stock profits from insider trading. All of these despicable acts are paid for by us, the “continue to take it” taxpayers.





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Letters: Dana Eaton is the right pick for Contra Costa schools chiefAlso: Students first | ‘Forever tax’ | Renew levy | Fund vouchers | Hopeless midterms. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for May 29, 2026.

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