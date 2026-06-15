Letters: Board of Psychology is picking on someone doing good

Also: Cruelty exemplified | Serving with kindness | Rebuilding lives | Going it alone | Role of aggressor. Mercury News reader letters to the editor for June 16, 2026.

” . I met many licensed professionals through a messy divorce — most good, but some terrible. Anna Runkle’s YouTube channel gave me a wonderful and healing perspective that no licensed California practitioner could have.

I have never taken her group class, but the fact that the California Board of Psychology spent this much time and effort on policing her instead of on policing their practitioners for not meeting ethical standards has me livid with righteous rage. Human beings in suffering deserve better. CalFresh changes bringing concernJust when I think I cannot despise Donald Trump any more than I already do, he decides to make it harder for people to eat.

When did cruelty become a major plank in the Republican Party platform? I would like to express my appreciation for the outstanding work of the Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority , which provides animal care services for Campbell, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Mountain View and Santa Clara. Over the years, I have utilized SVACA’s Trap-Neuter-Return program for cats that are currently without homes.

Through this service, cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated, helping to improve their health while managing community cat populations. Throughout my experiences with SVACA, I have consistently found the staff to be compassionate and dedicated. They regularly go above and beyond in their efforts to help animals and support the people who care for them. Their commitment to animal welfare is truly commendable.

SVACA is an exceptionally well-run organization, and I feel fortunate to live in a community that has access to such high-quality services. Hotel is helping women rebuild livesHotel into a women’s shelter. It wasn’t easy at first. We went through challenges and staff changes, but today we have staff who truly care, support us and help us through some of the hardest times of our lives.

The Bristol is more than a shelter. It’s a place of transformation. I found my voice here. I found sobriety here.

I completed my book while living here, and I began facilitating women’s NA meetings on Wednesdays and Sundays. Thank you for giving us the foundation. Together with staff, we’re building the structure. This program gave many of us more than housing.

It gave us hope, purpose and a chance to begin again. Diplomacy should not be one man’s province Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he will start no wars, end all wars and that he can stop or prevent conflicts with a simple phone call. Such statements reflect a dangerous view of international affairs. They are grandiose, pompous and arrogant, reducing complex geopolitical realities to the will of a single individual.

History demonstrates that wars arise from deep political, economic, territorial and ideological conflicts that cannot be resolved through personal bravado or simplistic promises. Believing that one leader alone can control world events risks misjudging adversaries, alienating allies and encouraging reckless decision-making. Peace is achieved through diplomacy, alliances, deterrence and careful statecraft — not through claims of personal omnipotence.

The danger of this mindset is not that it will prevent wars, but that it may lead to new confrontations, escalating tensions and increasing the risk of conflicts that could ultimately engulf entire regions, or even the world. Back in the 20th century, Germany and Japan had just invaded Poland and China, respectively, and commenced expanding their territory while eliminating the resident populations. During complex negotiations, the Japanese Empire launched a surprise attack on the United States.

It was game on for the Second World War. Fast forward to today. The United States and Israel have done the same thing. We and Israel attacked Iran in what the entire world sees as an “illegal war of aggression,” the term used to prosecute the Nazis and Japanese.

What is the Israeli role here? They appear intent on eliminating the Arab populations in the areas they control, and are attempting to expand their borders. Weren’t we the “good guys” in the first instance? Weren’t Jewish populations the targets in the earlier story?

We seem to have switched roles completely. We appear to be in the “looking glass darkly” and from the other side.





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Letters to Sports: Bill Plaschke takes heat for Caitlin Clark complaintsReaders of the Los Angeles Times Sports section share their thoughts on Caitlin Clark, the Dodgers' gay pride effort, gambling and the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Letters to the Editor: Closing Locke High based on test scores alone would be a mistake'Where are the kids in this decision? Where are the teachers, and the parents? Are the kids happy to work a little harder if given some extra time to work toward the testing goal?,' writes an L.A. Times reader.

Read more »

The Psychology Behind Effective LeadershipThe strategies that once fueled success can become barriers to future growth. Here's why leaders often struggle to see it.

Read more »

Why We Follow Leaders, and When and Why We Don’tThe psychology of following behavior.

Read more »