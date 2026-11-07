Letters: Bishops’ meeting with Trump raises questions about leadership

Also: Destroying food | Costly policies | Cleansing wave. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for Nov. 8, 2026.

Twelve U.S. Catholic bishops, including Oakland Bishop Barber, met with President Trump in the Oval Office. Bishop Barber called the meeting “helpful and constructive,” per the article.

While your stories noted that protesters had gathered outside Barber’s office, your reporters did not attend the demonstration. We attended the demonstration and want your readers to understand our concerns as practicing Catholics and members of the Diocese. Praying for leaders is fine, but the bishops should have anticipated that their presence appeared to endorse the administration, just days before an election threatened and denied by the president.

Also read 'Trump tsunami': Sen. Collins blames election loss on anti-Trump sentiment

Two bishops have apologized for their participation, but the collective presence of these bishops has seriously undermined Catholic leadership. As Catholics, we expect our bishops to speak for the poor and for migrants, not political parties. We look to Pope Leo for the Catholic Church leadership not visible from our bishop. ” .

It’s sad to know that there are people who use their exceptional talents to destroy food that is intended for everyday use by everyday people. Cyberattacks on smart freezers and fridges connected to the internet have occurred recently in 9 countries in Europe. The AP journalists, Chan, Burrows and Hadjicostis, report that some freezer temperatures were raised above 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and one fridge, in Greece, was raised to 302 degrees.

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The writers answered a lot of my questions except for one. Why would a manufacturer produce a freezer that is capable of heating food to such high temperatures? Or how did the hackers get the fridges to cook food?acknowledged the political reality that voters may have been more willing to reject Donald Trump’s party than to embrace the Democrats. He’s exactly right.

I hope the party remembers that and doesn’t reopen the floodgates at the border or insist on the candidacy of another useless person for president. We the people have spoken. We love this country and have voted overwhelmingly against corruption, cruelty, tariffs, war, the high cost of everything, bullying, lies, climate deniers, treating our allies poorly and Vladimir Putin like a star, and internment camps.

The voters have also proclaimed that the limp, tired, worn-out fear-mongering and name-calling by President Trump, MAGA and FOX no longer matter.