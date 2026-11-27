Also: Flock cameras | Newsom apology | Eroding democracy | Focus on necessities | Affordable housing. Mercury News reader letters to the editor for Nov. 27, 2026.

” . Councilmember Peter Ortiz’s recent proposal that development fees and ongoing property tax revenues associated with data centers should be used to establish an “affordability fund” completely misses the mark.

San Jose is facing structural deficits, needs funding for more public safety personnel and is in desperate need of additional income sources to fund other critical services that have been continually shortchanged. Nick Cochran” . After reading your article on Flock license plate readers, I was bemused at the concern over the loss of privacy due to the ALPRs.

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First, they are license plate readers that have assisted law enforcement in their efforts to find criminals. Why wouldn’t a community want this assistance? If president owes apology, so does NewsomThe public death penalty debate between Gov. Newsom and President Trump is historic.