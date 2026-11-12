Letterkenny Live Tour Announced With Jared Keeso Reuniting Cast

Jared Keeso and the Letterkenny cast return for Letterkenny Live, a North American stage tour in 2027 featuring exclusive new sketches and live performances.

For the first time in several years, new content related to the hit series Letterkenny is arriving, and audiences will experience it exclusively through live stage performances. The acclaimed cast is reuniting for Letterkenny Live, a new touring show that brings the fictional town of Letterkenny to the stage rather than the screen. This production marks the first time the stars have performed together live since the series concluded its landmark twelve-season run.

Letterkenny Live Stage Show Details

The tour, officially titled Puppers Presents: Pitter Patter Picks, will feature previously unseen sketches and new material performed by the original ensemble. The production aims to replicate the unique dynamic of the television show by bringing the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players onto a live stage. This shift from filmed content to theatrical presentation allows the cast to interact directly with fans while delivering the high-energy comedy that defined the series.

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Cast Reunion and Touring Schedule

Original cast members Jared Keeso as Wayne, Nathan Dales as Daryl, Michelle Mylett as Katy, K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrely Dan, Dylan Playfair as Reilly, Andrew Herr as Jonesy, Tyler Johnston as Stewart, Evan Stern as Roald, and Mark Forward as Coach are confirmed to appear. The North American tour begins in February 2027 with stops in Toronto, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The schedule then continues into March with performances in Vancouver, Portland, and Seattle.

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Ticket Pricing and Official Booking

Tickets for the live stage event are available for purchase starting at $49 through the official website, letterkennylive.com. Fans interested in securing seats for the February and March 2027 dates should visit the site directly, as availability may vary by city. The pricing structure provides an accessible entry point for enthusiasts looking to see the reunited cast perform new material in person across multiple major metropolitan areas.