Letter: Who benefits from Utah’s crackdown on prediction markets?

Is Utah Attorney General Derek Brown protecting consumers from prediction markets, or will his crackdown do nothing other than limit marketplace competition from well-funded industry interests?

According to an Oct. 29 Tribune story , Brown has accepted tens of thousands of dollars from companies with stakes in hamstringing their competitors. The biggest check, $50,000, came from Las Vegas Sands, a brick-and-mortar casino giant that has very publicly challenged its online competition for more than a decade. Its check arrived just weeks after Brown’s legal fight with Kalshi, the largest prediction market, began.

Also read A 12-year-old joined a holiday letter drive and sparked something bigger

He also received $20,000 from Kalshi’s rivals DraftKings and PrizePicks, along with an Underdog executive, since 2025. None of that proves anything improper, of course, and Brown’s campaign says donations don’t influence him. But Utahns still have every right to question their attorney general’s decision on policy grounds. As an economist and longtime student of regulation, I know Congress gave the Commodity Futures Trading Commission authority over federally regulated derivatives exchanges for a reason.

Advertisement

But as with most regulatory initiatives, politics and special interests enter to shape regulatory outcomes. A prediction market is a single national marketplace. A trader in Salt Lake City and a trader in Boston buy and sell the same contract, at the same price, on the same exchange. Only a national regulator can see the entire market, which is what it takes to catch manipulation and insider trading.

That’s why we don’t let each state write its own stock market rules. The CFTC considers the contracts federally regulated swaps under its exclusive jurisdiction, and it has now sued Utah for stepping on its regulatory turf. Brown should ensure that his prediction-market crackdown helps consumers, whom the CFTC and the FTC are already charged with protecting, and not the very gaming interests banned from operating in Utah. William F. Shughart II, Logan Submit a letter to the editor