Letter: What to consider in light of all the bigotry and hand wringing regarding America’s first Muslim senator

We live in difficult times but no worse than when our country was founded and our Constitution was written. Nor when a presidential candidate was challenged for his Catholic faith in the ’60s and our country was divided by civil rights and a war in Vietnam.

Yes, we have a president who favors dictatorship over democratic constitutional republic, with closer relationships with our adversaries over our allies, despots over democratic elected leaders. But despite that, we have the midterm election of 2026, which overwhelmingly displayed this country’s adverse views to this president and his MAGA followers. A Nobel laureate, Bob Dylan sang “The Times They are A-Changin’”; Michigan elected the first Muslim senator, Abdul El-Sayed.

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Although a member of the Democratic Party, both major parties seemed challenged at this moment. The Republican Party, still controlled by MAGA, shows only disdain and recognizes him as “Islamist” not Muslim. Our Vice President Vance has called El-Sayed “very, very evil” and our president has labeled him a “jihadist. ” Democrats are sweating because some fear El-Sayed may take his oath of office on a Quran, instead of a Bible.