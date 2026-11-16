Letter: We must not lose sight of the human and ecological toll of Trump administration’s cruelties

Among all the nearly countless reports, narratives and editorials on the midterm election, I’ve heard essentially nothing about an issue that may be, both incrementally and statistically, the single most devastatingly cruel of them all, even compared with the worst of ICE and Epstein: Absence of human and ecological compassion.

From Day 1 of Trump’s second term, official Trump policy has sought out actions that seem deliberately savage to victims of each policy. USAID funding cuts reportedly have killed hundreds of thousands — probably millions — of babies and children, worldwide.

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The Ambler Road project approval, at the foot of the Brooks Range in Alaska, will interrupt thousands of salmon spawning streams, essentially forever, leaving not only a relic of human indifference to mining’s direct infrastructure impacts, but also an inevitable climate change effect. The Ukraine war with Trump’s buddy, Russian President Putin, Trump’s other “bestie” — Netanyahu — and his wildly disproportionate campaign to reduce Gaza to ruins, and the Trump-Hegseth exhibitionistic war/adventure/flexing-of-muscles in Iran, all have left hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of human innocents in their wake.

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And none of these appears to be near an end. Mining projects — including rare earth projects and mining for uranium, vanadium, and other radioactive mineral commodities — are in the process of letting many genies out of bottles, often with effects that last forever on ecosystems, Indigenous peoples and rural communities. So who benefits? Stockholders, and Donald J. Trump, who always, always takes a cut.

The list is endless, but must be compiled, if we are to learn of the evils committed in the course of carrying it out. Thanks to The Tribune for leading with a sense of compassion in its reporting on the Great Salt Lake, and on water issues throughout the West! Ivan Weber, Salt Lake City Submit a letter to the editor