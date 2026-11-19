Letter: Utah’s weather disasters — like the Hurricane floods — are part of a dismal, costly global trend. Here’s how to become part of the solution.

The efforts of the women who founded the Hurricane Flood Committee are both heartwarming and heartbreaking after a second flood wiped out the recovery efforts after the August flood.

Once again, the community came together to help neighbors devastated by events that are becoming more common due to our changing climate. Our earth was hit by fifty-five billion-dollar weather disasters in 2025 . Last year the U.S. endured its costliest wildfire, its sixth-deadliest heat wave, and four floods or storms that caused at least 1,000 deaths. Utah is not immune as evidenced by the floods in Hurricane and San Juan County and the Cottonwood fire in Beaver County.

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Each of us is paying through higher property insurance premiums even if we aren’t directly affected. On Oct. 30, the St. George chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby had to change the location of our hike with Sen. John Curtis due to the Gould’s Wash flood. Curtis founded the Conservative Climate Caucus when he was elected to the House and now works with Senate Democrats to pass legislation to address the underlying cause of our changing climate.

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The recent election suggests that voters want change. Become part of the long-term solution by joining CCL , a nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots organization to urge Congress to unite to address climate change. Jean M. Lown, St. George Submit a letter to the editor