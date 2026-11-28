Letter: Utah’s fastest growing city isn’t able to give veterans the support they need. Seems in line with Trump’s explicit disdain of vets.

My husband is a Vietnam veteran. He enlisted in the Army in 1966 when he was 18 because he thought it was the right thing to do.

He came home to a country in turmoil over that war. He was tired, shocked and left to figure out how to assimilate back into our society quietly so as not to attract any attention to himself. Fast forward to now. My husband has Alzheimer’s Disease that possibly could be a result of Agent Orange.

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He receives “care” from the VA. Here in St. George, we have a new VA clinic. It’s in a big, new, beautiful building. But they don’t seem to have any doctors.