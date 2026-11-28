Letter: Should public money be supporting Summit County’s efforts to solve a problem or the coal industry’s plan to make the problem worse?

Kudos to Summit County residents who are trying to save snowy winters through Utah’s Community Clean Energy Program. How ironic, then, that their $4 monthly contributions toward more renewable resources are being offset by Emery and Sevier counties’ coal production that is fueling the climate change damaging our winters.

A ski county’s efforts undercut by the coal counties. Emery and Sevier coal not only keeps Rocky Mountain Power plants burning, but is shipped to Asia to emit greenhouse gases there. And the Utah Legislature created a special fund — $53 million — to help Utah’s coal industry increase its exports through a new West Coast coal terminal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should that public money be supporting Summit County’s efforts to solve a problem or the coal industry’s plan to make the problem worse? A final decision has yet to be made. Ask your state legislators which side they’re on in the climate change clash between Utah counties. Stan Holmes, Salt Lake City Submit a letter to the editor