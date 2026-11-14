Letter: Sanders' Book Ignores Government's Role in Civil Rights

A letter to the editor questions Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' presidential book cover, arguing that faith should not ignore the government's responsibility to protect civil rights, the economy, and secular institutions.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, is running for president in 2028. Those who run for president always write a book about their lives to acquaint the electorate with who they are.

Her book cover says, “Our identity in Christ and Christ alone is the only firm foundation for our future. ” Think about that Sarah. If the government fails to allow religious freedom and throws evangelical pastors and parishioners into concentration camps, Jesus doesn’t care? He just wants everyone to focus on him and certainly not on government constitutional freedoms, right?

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Don’t you think there is maybe a teeny-weeny role for the secular world of government to play in religious salvation? God made the earth and everything in and on it, according to Genesis. But you’re telling me that God doesn’t care about the economy or about the government, only about living a good Christian life? Jesus doesn’t need civil rights?

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He doesn’t need education? He doesn’t need law enforcement? He doesn’t need elections? All Jesus needs is proper worship? Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross Submit a letter to the editor