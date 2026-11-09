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Letter: Mitt Romney should run for president in 2028

sltrib#316 in United States
Letter: Mitt Romney should run for president in 2028
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Letter: Mitt Romney should run for president in 2028

Dear Mitt, I hope that this letter reaches you and that you are moved to act. We the people need you. We need your leadership and organizational skills.

We have many serious problems that, I feel, you have the ability to correct. I will list some of the more important ones: Diplomatically negotiate a fair end to the Iran war. Diplomatically negotiate an agreement between Israel and Palestine that is not condescending to Palestine and restores dignity and trust for Israel. End the war in Ukraine by requiring Russia to withdraw.

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Draft a reasonable set of immigration laws. Initiate a workable healthcare system. Maybe we can learn something from Japan. Initiate workable, reasonable abortion laws.

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If Elon Musk is right, within the next ten years, there will be enough robots to do all of the work except nursing babies. An entire new economic system will need to be developed. We need a system to pump water from areas of abundance to areas of need. We need the nuclear powers of the world to destroy all nuclear weapons.

We need all of the nations of the world to manage their populations to attain a stable world population. We need to control and reverse greenhouse gasses or we will end up with a world that is too hot for anything but our robots. Please run for president in 2028. Edward A. Brocco, Ephraim Submit a letter to the editor

sltrib#316 in United States

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