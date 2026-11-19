Letter: In wake of FAA SNAFUs, the American traveling public deserves answers

To date Congress has allocated $37.5 billion toward upgrading FAA systems. $25 billion was allocated in the Biden infrastructure bill 6 or 7 years ago, and the current Congress allocated another $12.5 billion.

The Trump administration has asked for an additional $50 billion. Trump’s approach of just throwing money at the problem is questionable. Of the first allocation, only $1.5 billion has been spent, suggesting problems with logistics, especially in the lack of coordination and planning. Adding to this problem, DOGE actions resulted in about 430 technicians being fired.

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It has been reported that with the firings morale at the FAA has taken a dive, and hundreds of other employees, wondering about the security of their jobs, have left the agency. Clearly part of the issue is a lack of manpower directly attributable to the incompetence of DOGE. Congress needs to act immediately demanding answers to the following three concerns from the administration immediately: An accounting of every dollar appropriated and spent.

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A list of FAA technical personnel dismissed and the positions still vacant. A realistic timetable and plan for replacing the aging equipment. The American traveling public deserves those answers. Further use of “good buddy” contractors should be minimized to avoid illegal kickbacks.

This all relates to the safety of the flying public, and there is no excuse for the delays in updating equipment, which we have known for years is outdated. Bill Forbes, Bountiful Submit a letter to the editor