Letter: We, the people must use our voices and our votes to lead a rapid transition to clean, renewable energy sources and to stop burning Earth-killing fossil fuels.

The truth is our world is warming quite rapidly. The average global temperature has risen over 2.15 degrees Fahrenheit during the last 150 years and the rate of warming has accelerated significantly since the late 1970s.

Throughout Earth’s history, previous increases of 2 degrees Fahrenheit have taken more than 5,000 years. Although 2.15 F may not seem like much, it is currently disrupting global weather patterns, leading to the severe droughts, rising sea levels and intense storms we all observe today. This rapid increase is due to humanity’s burning of planet-warming fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and methane , since the start of the Industrial Revolution.

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These polluting gases act like the glass on a greenhouse, allowing sunlight and heat to reach the Earth’s surface while trapping excess heat that would typically be released back into space. In the 1880s the concentration of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas, was 280 parts per million. Today, it is over 428 parts per million, an increase of 53% in just 150 years!

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To combat this crisis, we citizens must use our voices and votes to lead a rapid transition to using clean, renewable energy sources and stop burning earth killing fossil fuels. Global warming is a massive challenge, but solutions are readily available. By prioritizing sustainability in our policy choices and daily lives, we can, must, and will secure a stable climate for future generations. Jordan Born, Salt Lake City Submit a letter to the editor