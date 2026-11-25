Letter: Always bagging on Trump. Are these all the views deemed fit to print? Where’s the other side?

The president is a big, fat, so and so. If I were to stop typing now, this letter might well have been printed. In doing research for one of my currently-in-process manuscripts, “The Fodder of the Demagogues,” I find it easy to stumble upon ideas given the time I spend reading The Salt Lake Tribune, and thus vicariously The New York Times.

Due to this time invested, I have lost any interest in reading fiction novels, any appreciation for fiction having been satiated. I also scan the Wall Street Journal, but it doesn’t take very long. I feel like I am proofreading something I could have written myself. Late at night, I might watch car repair videos.

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Again, stuff I could do myself, but without getting my hands dirty. Would it kill the editorial staff of The Salt Lake Tribune to print stuff from the other side? The letters printed can’t be all you get, are they? Really?

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There must not be many readers out there of The Trib, if that’s the case. I know it costs money to reprint stuff from The New York Times, and there probably isn’t any left to buy articles from outlets that are not bat guano crazy. Why do I read The Trib? Maybe it’s the comics, which begin on Page 1.

Keep it up. Jack Murphy, Salt Lake City Submit a letter to the editor