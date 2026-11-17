Letitia Wright hints at unresolved contract matters for Black Panther 3 while confirming her return in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026. David Jonsson joins the cast as T'Challa II.

Letitia Wright has provided a tentative glimpse into her future as the titular hero in Black Panther 3, noting that certain logistical matters remain unsettled. Her comments arrived shortly after it was officially confirmed that David Jonsson would assume the mantle of T'Challa II in the upcoming third installment. Wright portrayed Wakanda's protector in 2022's Black Panther sequel, and she is currently preparing to reprise that role in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Wright Discusses Contract Status

When asked about her long-term commitment to the character, Wright responded cryptically that she needs some issues sorted out personally. She expressed genuine excitement about the project and stated that she looks forward to the moment when all details solidify. These remarks do not reveal any new plot points or definitive answers regarding her status in the franchise. It remains unclear exactly which contract elements require resolution between the actress and the studio.

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David Jonsson Cast as T'Challa II

While Wright's comments left questions open, the casting of David Jonsson as an older version of T'Challa II was revealed to the public months ago. The character of T'Challa II was first introduced in the post-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He is the biological son of T'Challa and Nakia, having spent most of his childhood in secrecy away from Wakanda. Jonsson is set to play this specific iteration of the prince in the third film.

Avengers Doomsday Release Date

Wright will appear as Black Panther in Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. This appearance comes before the standalone Black Panther 3 movie, which has a scheduled release date of December 15, 2028. Fans will need to wait until the release of Avengers: Secret Wars to see if David Jonsson makes his official debut as T'Challa II. The exact timeline for Jonsson's introduction remains a subject of anticipation among the audience.

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Production Details and Cast Updates

Director Ryan Coogler has confirmed that Black Panther 3 will be the first MCU film shot entirely on large-format celluloid film. Winston Duke continues to serve as M'Baku, the ruler of Wakanda, alongside Wright's character. Currently, the only officially announced cast members for Black Panther 3 are Jonsson, Wright, and Duke. It is still unknown whether Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, or Danai Gurira will return for the third installment.

Impact on Fan Expectations

The uncertainty surrounding Wright's contract adds a layer of intrigue to the development of Black Panther 3. While the core team is confirmed, the potential return of veteran cast members remains unverified. The combination of Wright's upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday and the eventual transition to Jonsson creates a complex narrative bridge. Audiences will monitor the situation closely to see how these two phases of the franchise connect.