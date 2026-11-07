Letitia James Vows to Sue Trump Again After Re-election While Hochul Pushes Universal 4-K

New York Attorney General Letitia James targets oligarchs and Donald Trump with lawsuits. Gov. Hochul pledges universal childcare by 2028 during Puerto Rico visit.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump on Friday, declaring she will continue to sue him and his business associates while targeting so-called oligarchs. James made these remarks to applause at the SOMOS political conference in Puerto Rico, emphasizing her commitment to prosecuting what she described as wealthy elites driving up costs for Americans.

The embattled state prosecutor, who was re-elected to another four-year term on Tuesday, did not mention the president by name during her speech. Instead, she framed her legal strategy as a defense of everyday citizens against financial burdens, telling the crowd that mortgages, interest rates, and car insurance are too high.

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We have got to make sure all of the oligarchs that are at the top are imposing all of these high costs on New Yorkers and Americans, James stated. She further explained that she is excited to get back to work and use the law as both a sword and a shield to sue baby sue with all of you, adding God bless you and thank you.

James has filed more than 70 lawsuits against President Donald Trump, his administration, and his businesses since assuming office in 2019. Her aggressive legal posture has often been accused of pursuing partisan political witch hunts against the president and his allies, even after significant judicial setbacks.

She previously won a massive $454 million civil judgment against Trump's business for allegedly inflating its value. However, a state appeals court overturned that specific decision last year, yet the Attorney General remains determined to continue her legal efforts against the former president and his associates.

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On Saturday at the same conference, Governor Kathy Hochul detailed her administration's financial commitment to early education at the annual SOMOS Labor Breakfast. She noted that she has already invested $12 billion in childcare, with $4.5 billion allocated for the current year alone to support families across the state.

Hochul announced a specific policy goal to implement a fully universal 4-K program across New York State by 2028. She sought to encourage young families to remain in the state rather than relocating, citing the high cost of living as a primary reason for potential moves to other cities.

During her remarks, the governor attempted to persuade a young family to stay in New York by asking why they would want to go to Philadelphia. She jokingly asked if they liked the Knicks better or something, hoping to highlight the benefits of living in New York over moving away.

However, the joke quickly unraveled when Hochul struggled to recover from the remark, stating she did not understand why they would not like the Knicks. She then confused the issue by mentioning LeBron James, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, rather than the New York Knicks, creating a significant moment of awkwardness.

I don't understand, You don't like the Knicks? You like LeBron? I don't understand, Hochul admitted, acknowledging the error in her sports reference. She attempted to pivot by recognizing that rent and childcare costs were too high, but the incident highlighted a disconnect with the audience.

Both Governor Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani participated in an El Puente site visit and roundtable in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday. The incident underscored the political tensions surrounding state leadership and their strategies for retaining New York residents amidst rising economic pressures.

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Hochul faces rising pressure from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani as she implements her childcare policies. The juxtaposition of James's legal threats and Hochul's childcare pledges illustrates the dual approach of the state's Democratic leadership in addressing economic grievances.

While legal actions target perceived economic injustices through litigation, policy initiatives aim to address the practical financial burdens facing families through direct investment. The success of these strategies will likely be tested in the coming years as implementation begins for the universal 4-K program.

As New York looks toward 2028 for the full rollout of universal 4-K, the state's political figures remain divided on how best to serve its residents. The ongoing legal battles involving the Attorney General and former President Trump continue to dominate the national news cycle.

With the SOMOS conference providing a platform for these statements, the Attorney General has signaled that her office will persist in targeting high-profile figures regardless of previous judicial setbacks. The spotlight remains firmly on New York's role in federal and state legal conflicts.

The combination of high-profile litigation and ambitious social policy represents a complex political landscape. New Yorkers will watch closely to see how these legal and policy directions impact their daily lives in the months and years ahead.

Public interest in these developments remains high as the state navigates its financial and legal challenges. The decisions made by James and Hochul will likely influence future elections and policy debates across the country.