Letitia Dean's Dramatic EastEnders Return Showcases Her Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Letitia Dean reprises her role as Sharon Watts in EastEnders after a long absence, marking her return with a glamorous new look and noticeable weight loss. Fans react excitedly on social media as Sharon arrives in Albert Square just in time for Vicki Fowler's wedding. Dean opens up about her health journey, ditching fad diets for a balanced lifestyle.

Letitia Dean made a highly anticipated return to EastEnders on Tuesday evening, stepping back into the iconic role of Sharon Watts after an absence since October 2025.

The actress stunned viewers with her glamorous new look, which prominently showcased her dramatic weight loss. Sharon's comeback unfolded just in time for her adoptive sister Vicki Fowler's wedding to Ross Marshall, adding layers of family drama to the already tense atmosphere in Albert Square. Social media erupted with reactions from fans, who expressed excitement and curiosity about Sharon's return.

One viewer tweeted, '#EastEnders Now we know Sharon is back - I'm even more excited for the fallout of Vicki and Zack's actions at the wedding tomorrow,' while another wrote, 'She came when we needed her most. In Sharon we trust.

' However, some fans questioned her longevity, with a user asking, 'Yeah sharon is back but how long is she gonna be around this time? ' Letitia Dean, who has portrayed the beloved character since 1985, looked radiant in her trademark black attire-a lace top paired with skin-tight trousers and towering heels.

The character arrived in a taxi with her young son Albie, whom she shares with Phil Mitchell, and immediately faced off with Zoe Slater, played by Michelle Ryan, who returned to Walford after nearly two decades. Zoe is the daughter of Sharon's adoptive father Den, and their history is fraught with tension, making this reunion a significant plot point. Dean's transformation is not just sartorial; she has undergone a remarkable physical change, losing two stone and dropping four dress sizes.

In a previous interview, she candidly discussed her weight loss journey, which began with a decision to prioritize her health and well-being. She admitted to trying faddy diets in the past, such as the Atkins diet or egg-only regimens, which resulted in temporary weight loss but were unsustainable. Now, she follows a balanced diet of 1,300 calories per day, consisting of grilled skinless chicken and plenty of greens, complemented by exercise like running and boxercise.

This lifestyle change has given her more energy and stability, a far cry from the yo-yo dieting that left her frustrated for years. Fans have praised her dedication, and her return to the soap has been met with widespread acclaim. The dramatic trailer released in September gave viewers a glimpse of her new look, and her actual appearance on screen has not disappointed.

As Sharon navigates the complexities of Albert Square, including her relationships with the Mitchells and the fallout from Vicki's wedding, Letitia Dean's portrayal promises to be one of the most talked-about storylines of the year. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, showing that sustainable health changes can lead to lasting results. With her character back in the fold, EastEnders continues to deliver compelling narratives that keep audiences engaged and eager for more





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Letitia Dean's Dramatic Return to EastEnders and Weight Loss JourneyLetitia Dean made a long-awaited comeback to EastEnders as her character Sharon Watts, showing off her weight loss during the scenes. She dropped two stone and four dress sizes, losing weight in just one year by prioritizing her health and wellbeing. Sharon returned to Albert Square just in time for her adoptive sister Vicki Fowler's wedding to Ross Marshall.

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