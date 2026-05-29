Let the Soil Dry Before Planting

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After weeks of wet weather across Central Ohio, Andrew Buck Michael caught up with Jeff Turnbull at Darby Creek Nursery to talk about one of the biggest gardening challenges right now: soggy soil.

Jeff's advice was simple. Before planting, make sure the ground has had a chance to dry out. Saturated soil can make it harder for roots to establish and can lead to compaction issues that affect plant growth down the road. Jeff joked that what gardeners need right now is "80 degrees and a breeze" to help dry things out over the coming days.

While many gardeners are eager to get plants in the ground, a little patience now can help plants thrive later in the season. Waiting for better soil conditions will give roots a stronger start and improve overall plant health. There is also a great opportunity to save on plants this weekend. Darby Creek Nursery is offering 25% off all plants through Tuesday.

Whether you are looking for annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, vegetables or herbs, it is a great time to stock up once the ground is ready for planting. Five people have been indicted and four have been arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring in north Columbus.

An Ohio State employee killed in what Columbus police have called “a domestic violence incident” is being remembered by friends and clients as investigators rel'Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.

'The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.





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