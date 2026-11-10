Let the cheese board take center stage during the holidays

Everything you need for a cheese board can be purchased well ahead of any festivities, ready to unwrap and arrange with these simple tips.

Cheese is a perfect accompaniment to cocktails, an inviting appetizer or even a casual help-yourself dinner. And with a little thought, a cheese board can play a decorative role at the holiday table.

The holidays can be stressful, so take the pressure down a notch and entertain your guests and family with a decorative cheese platter. Cheese is a perfect accompaniment to cocktails, an inviting appetizer or even a casual help-yourself dinner. And with a little thought, a cheese board can play a decorative role at the holiday table.

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Everything you need for a cheese board can be purchased well ahead of any festivities, ready to unwrap and arrange with these simple tips. Plan on an odd number of cheeses, depending on how many people you are serving: Try three cheeses for serving up to four people, five types for six to eight people, or seven — or more! — for a crowd.

Focus on balance and variety in your cheese selections, opting for a range of flavors, colors, shapes and milk sources. For example: a bloomy, pungent or washed-rind cheese; a wedge of piquant alpine cheese or butterscotch-y Gouda; a nutty pecorino ; a creamy, fresh goat cheese; and a streaky blue. Mix the shapes as well, choosing bricks, wedges and molded rounds. And be sure to serve each cheese with an individual knife.

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Use the farmers market or produce section of your supermarket for decorative inspiration and edible garnishes. Arrange the cheese on large leafy greens, such as chard and collard greens, and decorate with sturdy, frilly leaves such as purple kale and chicories. Weave smaller decorative sprigs of fresh rosemary and thyme, along with edible flowers, around the cheese for color and aroma.

Hollow out a small red cabbage or a winter squash to use as a serving vessel for nuts and olives. And don’t just stick to cheese. Add savory slices of salami and cured meats accompanied by cornichons. Sweeten up the board with colorful nibbles such as fresh grapes, kumquats, crab apples, persimmon wedges or dried fruit.

Include a jar of chutney or fruit preserves. Add a wedge of honeycomb or a little glass of honey for drizzling. Select a variety of crackers, crisps and breads for texture, color and consistency: hearty fruit-and-nut bread, rustic baguette slices, olive oil crackers, seeded crisp breads — and remember to add some gluten-free options, just in case.

Arrange the cheese on a background of black slate or a weathered cutting board, or place a cutting board in a large, wide basket. Arrange smaller wooden plates on the boards to contain runny cheese, and add decorative bowls to hold crackers, olives and spiced nuts, such as the Bourbon Spiced Pecans below. Combine the sugar, bourbon, salt, cumin, cinnamon and cayenne in a medium bowl and whisk to blend. Add the pecans and stir to thoroughly coat.

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Pour the pecans onto the prepared baking sheet and spread out in one layer. Bake until golden brown and crusty, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven. Slide the parchment and pecans onto a rack and cool completely. Break the pecans apart and store in an airtight container.