Let's Talk About the Tiger Print Nail Trend, Shall We?

Glossy cherry reds and a few very good metallics are joining the party, too.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsHalloween-inspired designs have officially had their moment. Personally, I'm enjoying this little in-between period. Without a particular theme to follow, pretty much anything goes.

And judging by the nail looks I've been saving this week, everyone else seems to be having the same idea. Scalamandré-inspiredand anything that sparkles, so I'm appreciating the variety while we've got it. Ahead, nine of my favorite nail looks of the week, whether you're in the mood for something adventurous or just want a fresh take on your usualon November 1. If anything, I like it even better now.

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Especially when it's worn short, extra glossy, and accompanied by ais having quite the moment, and frankly, I'm very much part of the obsession. It's all over my interiors inspiration boards, but while I dream about a tiger-print sofa, I'll happily settle for the manicure version. These stripedCherry and grape in November feel a little rebellious when every polish bottle seems to be getting darker. Add oversizedA shiny new penny, but make it a manicure.

The warm copper center catches the light beautifully—it's the kind ofThe ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.and icy blue belong together? Because I'd like to thank them. There's something almost otherworldly about the way the metallic effect shifts between the two shades, especially with those tiny stars scattered across each nail. My favorite thing about this manicure is that it makes absolutely no attempt to match.

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That shimmery sage green next to cranberry red? Surprisingly great. Throw in the warmerand you've got what looks like someone spilled out their entire fall polish collection and picked the best of it. , and that's half the appeal.

The pale pink base makes room for oversized burgundy stars, while the teeny polka dots add another layer of fun. Not every manicure needs to take the season so seriously.is one of them. It's rich without looking almost black, and that glassy, jelly finish makes the color even better. For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more.

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