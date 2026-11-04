Let's Have Kids! Filmmakers Reveal Casting Secrets And Emotional Arcs

Directors Adam Sztykiel and Ellie Knaus discuss the creation of Let's Have Kids!, including unexpected cast choices like KJ Apa and the authentic emotional journey of Karen Gillan and Zoe Chao.

The comedy film Let's Have Kids! explores the complex dynamics of lifelong friendships when major life events pull individuals in different directions. Directors and writers Adam Sztykiel and Ellie Knaus aimed to depict this scenario with both honesty and humor. The story centers on Emma, played by Karen Gillan, and Phoebe, portrayed by Zoe Chao, who are lifelong best friends.

These two characters decide to have children at the same time. However, the plan goes awry when only one of them becomes pregnant. This situation triggers an emotional crisis that challenges the friendship, their respective spouses, and their broader social circle. The film serves as a humorous yet heartfelt examination of how friendships evolve through significant life changes.

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Key Casting Choices Behind The Ensemble

Adam Sztykiel revealed that the casting of Sam Richardson was a deliberate and specific choice from the initial writing phase. The character was originally named Sam, and Sztykiel envisioned Richardson for the role due to their shared connection to Detroit. After Zoe Chao was cast, she introduced Richardson to the production team, facilitating his inclusion in the film.

Sztykiel asked Richardson if he would mind changing the character's name to Ben to avoid playing a literal version of himself. Richardson agreed, and the actor brings a distinct charm to the role. This level of specific casting intention ensured that the ensemble felt cohesive and authentic to the creators' vision.

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Behind The Scenes And Creative Influences

Ellie Knaus noted that the script development began in 2019, but the filming occurred in 2024. This time gap resulted in a unique surprise when Knaus and Sztykiel's own daughters appeared in the movie. The writers drew heavily from personal observations and Knaus's podcast, Atomic Moms, to shape the pre-parenting experiences depicted in the story.

Knaus explained that she wanted to examine all sides of the parenting experience. She considered a version of the ending where neither character becomes pregnant, acknowledging that such an outcome is valid. However, she ultimately decided to keep the story within the boundaries of a comedy to maintain the narrative tone.

KJ Apa And The Sibling Dynamic

KJ Apa plays Rob, the brother of Emma, bringing a strong comedic presence to the film. Sztykiel cast Apa after working with him on a potential Wonder Twins adaptation. Despite Apa's reputation for dramatic roles in Riverdale, Sztykiel recognized his comedic timing during their previous collaboration. This familiarity made him the ideal choice for the opinionated sibling character.

The casting process included a humorous moment where producer Becky confused Apa's character hair color with his role in Riverdale. Sztykiel clarified that Apa's hair was not red in the film, but agreed that the casting was perfect. Apa's performance has been praised for its funny and energetic delivery, adding depth to the family dynamics.

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Emotional Arc And Narrative Resolution

The film addresses the tension between Emma and Phoebe as their lives diverge. Sztykiel emphasized the importance of maintaining authenticity in the emotional arcs of the characters. Emma's journey involves coming to terms with the fact that her friendship with Phoebe has changed but remains meaningful.

The narrative avoids overly sentimental resolutions, focusing instead on the realistic adjustments required in long-term friendships. The directors aimed to balance humor with genuine emotional stakes, ensuring that the characters' struggles felt relatable. This approach has resonated with audiences seeking a modern take on female friendship and parenthood.