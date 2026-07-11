Rob Gronkowski Inducted Into Patriots Hall of Fame, Spikes Football During Speech

Rob Gronkowski was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, delivering a speech that ended with his signature football spike, while a former teammate told an awkward story about adult toys at training camp.

Rob Gronkowski was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon outside Gillette Stadium, receiving a red jacket to commemorate the honor.

The legendary tight end concluded his speech with his signature phrase, saying: I am a Patriot for life. Now, lets fiesta, before spiking a football on stage. Gronkowski, whom the Patriots selected with the No. 42 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Arizona, spent nine seasons in New England from 2010 to 2018. He said the fit was perfect from the start.

Also read Patriots Players, Coaches Remember Rob Gronkowski Ahead of HOF Induction

Gronkowski Inducted Into Patriots Hall Of Fame

It is where I was meant to be. It is where I needed to serve my time to the game of professional football. Everything, and I mean everything, fit like a glove perfectly after that, Gronkowski said during his speech. The induction took an awkward turn when former Patriots linebacker Niko Koutouvides told a story about Gronkowski bringing an adult toy to training camp in 2011 and discussing it with Aaron Hernandez.

I am going to ask all children here, whatever you hear, do not ask any questions after this, OK? Koutouvides said to begin his story before plowing ahead. Koutouvides recalled Gronkowski saying he had a Jenna Jameson adult toy and complained about being ripped off. Jameson is an adult film actress.

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Gronkowski put his head in his hands and appeared uncomfortable during the story. Then Aaron Hernandez rebuttals, Oh, I got a whole package in college, and started to go through the description of each procedure you needed to take in order to be successful, Koutouvides continued. It included microwaves and oils and all types of stuff. Koutouvides questioned why Gronkowski brought the adult toy to training camp, where players would spend two and a half weeks.

He then shared his own response to the conversation. I raised my hand and said, can I communicate something with the two of you? Why are we talking about something that is prosthetic, right? Outside that door when we get out in two and a half weeks, is everything we want outside that door!

Koutouvides Story Sparks Social Media Backlash

Koutouvides said. They both look at me and they go, you have got a good explanation Niko but, more importantly, those two and a half weeks feel like three and a half years. And I said, we are gonna have a great experience, the three of us, and the rest is history from there, he added. Gronkowski quickly made sure Koutouvides speech was history once he concluded, saying: Thank you very much, you are done.

Social media took issue with the story. One user wrote on X: A player that nobody knows goes up there and talks about Aaron Hernandez and an adult film star while being completely disjointed in telling an uninteresting story. Why was he speaking? Another fan called it horrendous, while others questioned why Koutouvides was even speaking.

One fan wrote on X: 2 things. What was that speech. And why was Koutivides there? During his football career, Gronkowski was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

Gronkowski Highlights Career Achievements With Patriots

He is first in Patriots history with 79 receiving touchdowns, second with 7,861 receiving yards and fifth with 521 receptions. He led the NFL with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2011, logged 1,000-plus receiving yards in four seasons and was the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after suffering a torn ACL in 2013. The superstar tight end won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

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He was active for two of them, as Gronkowski missed the 2016 postseason due to a back injury. Gronkowski reeled in a combined 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns across 16 playoff games for the Patriots. He also recalled his less-than-ideal predraft visit with the team. During the predraft process, the visit with them was probably one of the worst visits of all time, Gronkowski said.

I was tired from flying all over the place. I fell asleep in the Head of Football Operations room. I literally laid my head down on the table and took a nap. Coach, I guess, just did not understand at the time that is called recovery, buddy.

After that situation, a couple of coaches then drew up a play on the board, erased it and asked me about the routes. I had no clue. I was tired and hungover, which they still do not know, he added. Just told on myself.

So, basically, I said, Just throw me the ball. I will catch it, and watch what I do. They secretly loved it. They took me.

Gronkowski Reflects On Predraft Visit With Team

They knew they needed a little edge to get back to the Super Bowl. Crazy how it all worked out. Gronkowski would later come out of retirement to play with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021, winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with Tampa Bay.

Speaking of Brady, the NFL all-time passing leader will call his first-ever Patriots game since becoming FOX Lead NFL Analyst in 2024, as New England hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Gronkowski currently serves as a FOX NFL Studio Analyst in addition to his Hall of Fame induction. His red jacket ceremony capped a day that mixed celebration, reflection and an unexpected controversial moment.