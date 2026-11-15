The annual awards show, hosted by Alex Warren, marks the 39th year of Nickelodeon’s iconic slime-filled celebration. Here’s our best hack for streaming it without paying upfront

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Taking place at Television City in Los Angeles, California, the ceremony will air on Nickelodeon tonight at 8 p.m. ET — and, for the first time this year, on CBS. , Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which offer free trials for eligible new subscribers. That means you may be able to catch all the action without paying anything upfront.first debuted in 1988, with Tony Danza serving as the show’s inaugural host.

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Since then, the annual ceremony has become one of Nickelodeon’s biggest events, celebrating the year’s most talked-about names and moments across entertainment, sports, music, and social media, per the brand.without the show’s signature green slime. The tradition dates back to the awards’ earliest years, with memorable slimings over the decades involving stars includingIf you’re looking to watch without paying upfront, one of the best options is to take advantage of a free trial from a live TVservice like DirecTV.

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You’ll get instant access to the channels airing the ceremony, so you won’t have to worry about missing a minute. , thanks to its five-day free trial. After that, you can get CBS with the MySports package, starting at under $40 per month, or opt for the MyKids Genre Pack for $20.99 per month.

Fubo is offering a great deal right now, where you can not only get a free trial to stream the, you’ll get 95-plus channels and subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Plans cost $99.99 per month after a three-day free trial.air on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET and will run for approximately 90 minutes. You can stream the ceremony live for free with a trial from DirecTV.