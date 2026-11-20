Fraudsters may pose as government agencies, Medicare representatives or insurance providers. The FCC warns that scammers are using tactics including spoofed caller ID, phony government-approved plans, QR codes and links.

PHOENIX, AZ — Fraudsters may pose as government agencies, Medicare representatives or insurance providers. Some offer free health screenings, gifts, lower premiums or special enrollment deals in an attempt to get consumers to provide personal or financial information.

The Federal Communications Commission warns that scammers are using tactics including spoofed caller ID, phony government-approved plans, QR codes and links that lead to fraudulent enrollment pages, and Medicare voice-phishing schemes that may use AI-generated voices. A Medicare-related call shows how the conversation can start I recently received an unsolicited call asking whether I was enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. The caller never identified a company or organization but repeatedly asked about my Medicare coverage.

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That's an important reason to be cautious about answering questions or providing information during an unexpected call. Dana Marie Kennedy, State Director, with AARP Arizona says consumers should be suspicious of unsolicited contacts involving Medicare.

"It's important that you know two things: unsolicited contact about Medicare is highly suspicious, and Medicare will never contact you out of the blue," Kennedy said. Federal guidance similarly warns consumers about unexpected calls seeking Medicare or other sensitive information. The FCC advises consumers not to provide Social Security numbers, Medicare ID numbers, passwords, account numbers or other sensitive information during an unexpected call or text.

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Warning signs of a Medicare scam Consumers should watch for several potential red flags during open enrollment: The FCC identifies these tactics as warning signs consumers should recognize during open enrollment.

"If you get threats from somebody saying they're going to cancel your coverage, that should also be a red flag," Kennedy said. How to protect yourself Never give out personal information during an unexpected call or text. Keep your Medicare number, Social Security number and other sensitive information protected. Be cautious of anyone offering free gifts or incentives in exchange for information.

Consumers can also avoid answering calls from numbers they don't recognize. Caller ID isn't always reliable because scammers can spoof a phone number to make a call appear legitimate or familiar. If someone contacts you claiming to represent an insurance company or government agency, don't rely on a callback number provided by the caller or in a suspicious message. Instead, independently find the organization's official contact information.

Where to get trusted enrollment help For Medicare information, start with Medicare.gov. Consumers looking for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace can use HealthCare.gov. The Health Insurance Marketplace also recommends using official government websites and warns consumers not to provide personal or financial information to someone threatening them or demanding payment to obtain or keep coverage. , Arizonans can also seek assistance through the state's health insurance assistance resources.

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The Arizona Senior Medicare Patrol provides Medicare fraud prevention information and assistance for Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers. Arizonans can also find resources at the Area Agency on Aging. The biggest takeaway: Don't let an unexpected call pressure you into making an immediate decision. Hang up, verify who you're dealing with and seek information from a source you trust.

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