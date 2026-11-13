Let ABC15 Know: Get free legal help with landlord and rental issues

On Wednesday, November 18, we are teaming up with the State Bar of Arizona for our monthly phone bank.

PHOENIX, AZ — Are you dealing with an unresponsive landlord, property management company or apartment complex? Or maybe you have renters who are violating the terms of their lease agreement — The Let ABC15 Know team is here to help.

On Wednesday, November 18, we are teaming up with the State Bar of Arizona for our monthly phone bank. From 5-7 p.m., legal professionals will be in our studio available to talk with you on the phone and answer your questions related to Landlord/Tenant issues – completely free of charge. Once the lines open at 5 p.m., you can call 1-855-522-1515 to speak with an expert. Lines may be busy due to an influx of calls but keep trying!

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