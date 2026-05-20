Lessons from a Life of Tragic Loss

Draws on the author's experiences of losing a husband, daughter, job, and home to share insightful observations about life, love, and resilienthood.

I understand why many think I am blessed. For more than 20 years, I edited Good Housekeeping, one of the most successful magazines in Britain.

I've written a number of books, several of which have become bestsellers. I've married twice and had two daughters. Now I dote on my two-year-old grandchild. At 69, I own my own home and am grateful to have enough money to live comfortably.

However, I have had more than my share of tragedies, too. I've lost a husband and daughter to cancer; been made redundant from the job I love; my second husband left me for another woman; I've been evicted from my home and had a nervous breakdown. I've also been in two near-fatal car crashes. Painfully, I learned how to rebuild my life again and again, acquiring some valuable life lessons along the way.

Here are the most important – the ones I wish I had known before it all went so wrong. Losing your job, losing your health, losing your loved ones are just some of the losses we often face. Here are my three key lessons.

Life Lesson 1: Everyone needs a Plan B. You can work 60-plus hours a week, make a handsome profit for your employer, win all the awards going, and still be at risk of redundancy through no fault of your own. Because even though you are working flat out, digital and especially social media is eating up more and more of the advertising revenue that women's magazines traditionally relied on.

When Lindsay Nicholson lost her job at 61 years old, she had no idea how to earn a living, so she retrained as a life coach for Riding for the Disabled. EXAMPLE: When my employer restructured their businesses and I along with several other successful editors were made redundant, I didn't have a clue how to earn a living. So I cashed in my savings, jumped on a plane, and headed for California to train as a life coach





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Life Lessons Tragedy Loss Redundancy Hope For The Future Resilience

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