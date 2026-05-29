Lesser-known 'no-show' clause in airline tickets can cost passengers £9,000

Travel experts have revealed that a lesser-known 'no-show' clause in airline tickets can cost passengers a lot of money if they fail to complete part of their journey. The clause means that if a passenger skips the first part of their journey, the airline can automatically cancel all remaining flights on the booking. This can result in huge last-minute rebooking costs for passengers. Travel experts have warned that passengers often see flights from regional airports as inconvenient and think they can just start their trip from a major hub instead. However, airline ticketing systems don't work that way, and passengers can be caught out for legitimate reasons such as delays, weather disruption or changes to travel plans. Travel insurance is unlikely to cover any issues if a passenger purposely misses part of their journey, as insurers could view the situation as a 'deliberate decision by the passenger and a contractual issue rather than an unexpected disruption.

Travel experts have revealed that a lesser-known 'no-show' clause in airline tickets can cost passengers a lot of money if they fail to complete part of their journey.

The clause means that if a passenger skips the first part of their journey, the airline can automatically cancel all remaining flights on the booking. This can result in huge last-minute rebooking costs for passengers. In one case, three holidaymakers skipped their flight from Glasgow to Heathrow Airport and instead got the train down.

However, when they tried to board their flight from the UK's busiest airport to Mexico City, they were turned away and told that, because they had not taken the first part of the journey, their tickets were now invalid. In the end, they coughed up £9,000 for new return tickets and maxed out their credit cards.

Travel experts have warned that passengers often see flights from regional airports as inconvenient and think they can just start their trip from a major hub instead. However, airline ticketing systems don't work that way, and passengers can be caught out for legitimate reasons such as delays, weather disruption or changes to travel plans.

Travel insurance is unlikely to cover any issues if a passenger purposely misses part of their journey, as insurers could view the situation as a 'deliberate decision by the passenger and a contractual issue rather than an unexpected disruption. It's essential for passengers to contact the airline as soon as possible before the flight departs if they think they may miss part of their itinerary.

In some cases, the airline may be able to recalculate the fare or amend the booking, depending on the ticket type and terms. However, passengers should always speak to the airline before missing any part of a connecting journey. Most airlines operate under a 'no-show' clause, which means if you fail to take the first flight in your itinerary, the airline can automatically cancel all remaining flights on the booking. This can result in huge last-minute rebooking costs for passengers.

Travel experts have warned that passengers often see flights from regional airports as inconvenient and think they can just start their trip from a major hub instead. However, airline ticketing systems don't work that way, and passengers can be caught out for legitimate reasons such as delays, weather disruption or changes to travel plans.

Travel insurance is unlikely to cover any issues if a passenger purposely misses part of their journey, as insurers could view the situation as a 'deliberate decision by the passenger and a contractual issue rather than an unexpected disruption. It's essential for passengers to contact the airline as soon as possible before the flight departs if they think they may miss part of their itinerary.

In some cases, the airline may be able to recalculate the fare or amend the booking, depending on the ticket type and terms. However, passengers should always speak to the airline before missing any part of a connecting journey. The 'no-show' clause is often in place to prevent tactics like 'hidden city ticketing', which is when passengers intentionally skip part of a journey to take advantage of cheaper fares.

However, travellers can still be caught out for legitimate reasons such as delays, weather disruption or changes to travel plans. If travel plans change, the airline asks passengers to contact them beforehand. Nick Parkhouse, a travel insurance expert from Go Compare, explained how skipping the first leg of the journey is 'one of the biggest mistakes passengers can make'. But, travel experts have warned there is a lesser-known 'no-show' clause for when passengers fail to complete part of their journey.

A traveller might do this, for example, if they think it's easier to skip the first leg and just make their way to the airport from which the second leg departs. Parkhouse says.

'Most airlines operate under a 'no-show' clause, which means if you fail to take the first flight in your itinerary, the airline can automatically cancel all remaining flights on the booking. ' He admitted that most 'are completely unaware' of the rule and only discover it when 'they're faced with huge last-minute rebooking costs at the airport'.

'People often see flights from regional airports as inconvenient and think they can just start their trip from a major hub instead, but airline ticketing systems don't work that way,' Parkhouse adds. Meanwhile, Tim Knighton, a travel expert at Compare the Market, said the policy is often in place to prevent tactics like 'hidden city ticketing'. This is when 'passengers intentionally skip part of a journey to take advantage of cheaper fares', he said.

'However, travellers can still be caught out for legitimate reasons such as delays, weather disruption or changes to travel plans,' Knighton adds. 'If you think you may miss part of your itinerary, it's essential to contact the airline as soon as possible before the flight departs. The policy is often in place to prevent tactics like 'hidden city ticketing'.

'In some cases, the airline may be able to recalculate the fare or amend the booking, depending on the ticket type and terms. ' But, travel insurance is unlikely to cover any issues if a passenger purposely misses part of their journey. Parkhouse reveals insurers could view the situation as a 'deliberate decision by the passenger and a contractual issue rather than an unexpected disruption'.

Echoing Knighton, he added: 'If plans change, passengers should always speak to the airline before missing any part of a connecting journey.





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