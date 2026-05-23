Lesser-known '90s sitcoms that aged well

This news text highlights some lesser-known sitcoms from the '90s that have aged well and are worth watching today. It mentions shows like 'Malcolm & Eddie', 'Damon', 'Stark Raving Mad', and 'Townies'.

If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you raced home from school to drop off your stuff, then head outside for as long as you could to hang out with friends and neighbors.

The decade is filled with some of the most iconic TV sitcoms, from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Friends and Seinfeld. But there are also some lesser-known ones you either watched and totally forgot about, knew about but didn't watch, or had no idea they existed. They did, and they've all aged so well that they're worth watching today





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

'90S Sitcoms Lesser-Known Malcolm & Eddie Damon Stark Raving Mad Townies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacksonville heats up: Expect 90s through the holiday weekendIf you’re stepping out today, expect the heat to ramp up quickly. Jacksonville’s high will reach about 90 degrees, which is definitely warmer than the average for this time of year.

Read more »

The Golden Era of 90s Cinema: Rewatchable Movies from a Decade of Innovation and AccessibilityThe 1990s were a decade of cinematic innovation and accessibility, with movies that dominated the box office and won awards. This article highlights some of the greatest movies from that era that are worth watching over and over again.

Read more »

Celebrating the '90s Movie Music: A Journey Through Iconic SoundtracksThis article explores the importance of music in feature films and highlights the significance of movie soundtracks from the 1990s. It discusses how music can evoke emotions, convey feelings, and become synonymous with a film, proving the worth of the right curation of music in visual storytelling.

Read more »

Katie Holmes’ Merit Makeup Routine Is Peak ’90s NostalgiaThe actress recently partnered with the clean beauty brand for its “Get Ready With Me” series.

Read more »