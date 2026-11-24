Leslie Caudill Turner shares her grief one year after husband Travis Turner disappeared in Virginia amid child pornography charges. U.S. Marshals lead the fugitive hunt.

Leslie Caudill Turner has broken her long silence one year after her husband, Travis Turner, vanished into the woods behind their Virginia home. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, November 19, she described a life defined by endless grief and a lack of closure following the mysterious disappearance of the 46-year-old high school football coach.

Travis Turner Disappearance Details

Travis Turner went missing on November 20, 2025, after his family reported seeing him walk into the woods carrying a rifle. Shortly after he disappeared, authorities charged him with five counts of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. The Virginia State Police currently list him as a fugitive.

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Leslie Turner explained that she checked her husband's phone before he left, but found no indication that he planned to vanish. She stated that the silence has been devastating for her family. Without Travis, she said she does not keep up with anything and prefers to stay home, work, and return home without engaging with others about the case.

Emotional Impact on Family

The disappearance has deeply affected their children. Their son, Bailey, is 26 years old and now works on the football coaching staff at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. This is the same program where his father led the team until his vanishing. Leslie said Bailey wants to stick with football because he knew his father would want him to continue.

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Leslie described her emotional state as raw and unhealed. She told reporters that she cries every day and feels like it is day one all over again. Although she still holds a small amount of hope that he might return, she noted that it is difficult to believe he would not contact anyone after an entire year.

Criminal Justice Expert Opinion

Dr. Ken Lang, an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at Milligan University, recently issued a grim assessment of the case. Speaking on News Channel 11's Crime Watch on Tuesday, November 17, he stated that Travis Turner is probably no longer alive. His opinion adds a layer of sorrow to the ongoing investigation.

Another expert expressed fear that Leslie will grieve herself to death due to the prolonged uncertainty. Despite the charges against him, Leslie refuses to speak badly about her husband. She said nobody can make her say anything negative about Travis, emphasizing that the lack of resolution prevents her from fighting or arguing with him.

Official Investigation Status

The U.S. Marshals Service continues to lead the investigation because Travis Turner is considered a fugitive. On October 27, the Virginia State Police stated that there are no new developments to share at this time. They acknowledged the public's concerns and frustrations as the case reaches this significant one-year mark.

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The case remains open as law enforcement agencies continue their search for Travis Turner. Leslie Turner's story highlights the enduring pain of families left behind by disappearances linked to serious criminal allegations. The U.S. Marshals Service remains the primary entity responsible for locating the missing coach.