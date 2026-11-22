The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed the cause of actor Leslie Jordan’s death in Hollywood.

Actor Leslie Jordan died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office. The cardiac dysfunction Jordan suffered was due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 67-year-old actor wasWatch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are“Autopsy showed a well-nourished man without evidence of life­ threatening trauma,” the report read. A toxicology report was negative for ethanol, marijuana, common illicit drugs and commonly abused prescription drugs like fentanyl and opiates.

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Arteriosclerosis happens when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body become thick and stiff, which can restrict blood flow to organs,The coroner’s report listed “moderate to severe” cardiovascular disease caused by plaque build-up. It listed 80% stenosis of the anterior descending artery, 50% stenosis of the left circumflex artery, and 20% stenosis of the right coronary artery.

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Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in"Will & Grace,""The Cool Kids" and the film"The Help" among others, became something of an even more notable star during the pandemic with his musings on social media that became memes. One day after Leslie Jordan’s shocking death, tributes are pouring in at the scene of the crash in Hollywood and several celebrities including Dolly Parton have sent their condolences to the late star.