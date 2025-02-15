Leslie Charleson, 'General Hospital' Star, Dies at 79

Beloved 'General Hospital' actress Leslie Charleson, known for her iconic role as Monica Quartermaine, has passed away at the age of 79. Her death was attributed to 'sequelae of blunt head trauma.'

Leslie Charleson, best known for her iconic role as Monica Quartermaine on the long-running soap opera 'General Hospital,' has passed away at the age of 79. Her death, confirmed by Fox News Digital, was attributed to 'sequelae of blunt head trauma,' according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Charleson's passing came a month after the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced her death on January 12th, expressing his deep sorrow and highlighting her enduring legacy on the series.'General Hospital' fans mourned the loss of their beloved actress, whose portrayal of Monica spanned nearly five decades, becoming synonymous with the character. Valentini described Charleson as a 'beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,' emphasizing her warmth, wit, and exceptional presence on set. He extended his heartfelt condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time. Charleson's career in television began in the 1960s with roles in 'As the World Turns' and 'A Flame in the Wind.' She gained recognition for her performance on over 1,400 episodes of 'Love Is a Many Splendored Thing' before landing her breakout role on 'Happy Days' as Mrs. Dorothy Kimber, captivating audiences with her talent. Beyond 'General Hospital,' Charleson's credits include appearances in 'Friends' and 'The Return of the Muskrats,' showcasing her versatility and enduring impact on the entertainment industry





