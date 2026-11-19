Hayden Panettiere's mother blames ex Brian Hickerson for the actress's accidental overdose death, citing harassment and rejecting official rulings.

Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, has publicly asserted that the star's former partner Brian Hickerson is responsible for the actress's tragic death. Vogel shared these accusations in an interview with Inside Edition, stating there is no doubt in her mind regarding Hickerson's involvement. This claim comes after the police investigation into Panettiere's passing concluded in October without any charges being filed against Hickerson or his brother Zach.

Vogel's Direct Accusations Against Brian Hickerson

Vogel was asked directly by Inside Edition reporters if she believed Brian Hickerson was responsible for the loss of her daughter. She replied, 'Absolutely. There's no doubt in my mind,' while declining to specify the exact reasons for her belief during the televised interview. Vogel also alleged that she had received harassing emails from Hickerson following the incident, which she stated she did not respond to before blocking him entirely. She described the content of these messages as threats aimed at silencing any public statements she might make about the events surrounding her daughter's death.

Also read Hayden Panettiere's Mother Blames Brian Hickerson For Star's Death

Details of the Fatal Overdose and Toxicology Report

The Nashville actress died at the age of 36 on August 16 at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, following an accidental overdose. Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were both present at the scene when Panettiere was pronounced dead. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed in September that Panettiere died from the toxic effects of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. A Board Certified Forensic Pathologist conducted an autopsy and found no signs of trauma that would have contributed to her death, leading to the final determination that the manner of death was an accident.

Exclusion From Celebration of Life Services

A celebration of life for Panettiere took place in September at Malibu Pacific Church, attended by 150 guests including her Nashville co-stars Connie Britton and Charles Esten. Vogel revealed that she was not in attendance, explaining that she felt some attendees believed she was the 'horrible mother' because her daughter had made angry statements while alive. She added that she did not want to rock the boat and decided it was probably for the best that she stayed away. Although initially reported that she was not invited, a source disputed this with TMZ, stating she had been asked but could not attend due to a family emergency.

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Last Communication and Ongoing Family Tensions

Vogel expressed that the last time she communicated with her late daughter was around September or October 2025, a timeline that appears to contradict the known date of death in August 2023. Despite her accusations against Brian Hickerson, his attorney provided no comment when contacted by the Daily Mail. Vogel maintained that she knew Hickerson's threats would not be carried out, yet she refused to engage with the correspondence. The closure of the police investigation by the Greenville Police Department brings the official administrative chapter to a close, even as personal disputes and theories continue to circulate among family members and the public.

Impact of Fentanyl and Legal Closure of the Case

Authorities believed Panettiere had fatally consumed a single oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl, a substance 50 times stronger than heroin. Insiders told TMZ that Panettiere had a long-time drug dealer in Los Angeles from whom she obtained narcotics illegally. The ruling of accidental death by toxic effects officially closes the case for the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Despite the legal closure, the emotional fallout remains significant, with Vogel continuing to voice her grievances regarding the circumstances of her daughter's passing and the behavior of those present at the time.