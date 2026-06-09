Lesley Stahl Characterizes '60 Minutes' Firings As Hardest Chapter Of My Career & Worst Experience I've Been Involved In

Lesley Stahl reflects on her experience with '60 Minutes' firings, while John Stewart comments on a New York Knicks game and a potential LA Mayor's race.

Lesley Stahl Characterizes ’60 Minutes’ Firings As “The Hardest Chapter Of My Career” & “Worst Experience I’ve Been Involved In”noted that the “excitement in New York is palpable” and that “almost everyone” is rooting for the city’s team.

The political comic kicked off the episode by addressing the internet furor around New York-hailing Muppet Elmo tweeting that he “hopes both teams have fun” with an extended bit that delved into the red-haired character’s supposed gambling addiction.is brought to you by the letter B for ‘you’re a bitch,'” Stewart joked, before adding sarcastically that “surely, Elmo’s fellow New Yorkers responded to his wavering with our trademark grace and understanding. ”Nithya Raman's Lead Over Spencer Pratt In L.A.

Mayor's Race Grows To 22K; Karen Bass, Projected To Face Ex-Ally In Runoff, "Looks Forward To Winning" But the matchup, which the Knicks ended up losing 111-115, “is a hot ticket — so much so, even the president of the United States has Knicks fever: He’s dyed his face Knicks orange and the back of his hands, Knicks — let’s say — purple. ”, after she challenged him for evidence of claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

“Storming out because you didn’t like the question? Now, you could view this as the hissy fit of an incredibly fragile man-baby, whose paper-thin skin can’t handle venturing out of the sycophantic embrace of his tongue-bathing acolytes, or — actually, I don’t know how else you could view it,” Stewart quipped.interview’s beginnings, when both Welker and Trump addressed the rain outside.

“But then, we get to a moment when the heartland rain-swept rom-com becomes a man trapped in a barn with his worst nightmare: A woman … who won’t stop asking pertinent questions,” Stewart commented, referencing Welker pressing the POTUS on his campaign promises of avoiding needless wars. “Now, we all know Trump’s not actually going to leave the building because it’s raining out,” Stewart noted of Trump storming off.

“And, as you know, moisture is the natural enemy of the North American combover. ” The host did have grievances about Welker, who seemed to pinpoint Trump’s frustration as stemming from the inclement weather and said she has been granted another sit-down.didn’t storm out because of the rain; he stormed out because he was challenged, not because he was distracted.

So maybe it’s time we stop making excuses for that man in order to preserve access to his constant bullshit,” Stewart concluded. A-List NYC Crowd For Game 3; Trump Jeered By Knicks Fans During AnthemComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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