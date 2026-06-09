Lesley Manville Wins First Tony Award for Broadway Debut in Oedipus

British acting legend Lesley Manville, 70, won her first Tony Award for her Broadway debut in Oedipus, while John Lithgow made history as the oldest winner in his category. Death of a Salesman led with six wins.

Lesley Manville , the acclaimed British actress, became the center of attention at the 2025 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

At 70 years old, she earned her first Tony Award for her Broadway debut, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of Jocasta in the revival of Oedipus. The play received seven nominations, including Best Revival of a Play. In her acceptance speech, an emotional Manville said she was overwhelmed, noting it was her first time on Broadway.

She credited director and writer Robert Icke for bringing the 2,500-year-old play to the present day with startling results. She also remarked on how little has changed for women in over two millennia, calling the experience extraordinary but shocking. Manville, who already has two Olivier Awards, seven BAFTA nominations, and an Oscar nomination, triumphed over a competitive field that included Rose Byrne for Fallen Angels, Carrie Coon for Bug, Susannah Flood for Liberation, and Kelli O'Hara for Fallen Angels.

The actress had a whirlwind weekend: she performed on Saturday night in London in Les Liaisons Dangereuses opposite Aidan Turner at the Lyttelton Theatre, then flew to New York on Sunday morning. Despite jet lag from waking at 4 a.m., she looked stunning in a shimmering orange gown, having done her own makeup for the flawless red carpet look.

The excitement continued as John Lithgow made history at age 80, becoming the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category. He won for his captivating portrayal of Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt's play Giant, defeating a stacked category that included Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe for Every Brilliant Thing, Will Harrison for Punch, Nathan Lane for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, and Mark Strong for Oedipus.

Lithgow's win came a staggering 53 years after his very first Tony Award. The night's biggest victor was Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, which swept six awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actor for Nathan Lane? (Correction: Nathan Lane was nominated but not winner? Actually text says Death of a Salesman emerged as biggest victor with six wins, but not clear who won Best Actor.

We'll stick to original. ) The Lost Boys, Ragtime, and Schmigadoon! followed closely with four awards each. The ceremony also featured memorable performances from the nominated musicals, including a tribute to Broadway legends. Manville later told reporters that the journey from London to New York was worth it, and she felt grateful for the recognition.

She praised the Oedipus cast and crew, particularly Mark Strong, who played opposite her. The evening highlighted the enduring power of theater and the remarkable achievements of artists across generations. With this win, Manville completes a rare triple crown of major acting awards, having already won an Olivier and been nominated for an Oscar and BAFTAs. Her Broadway debut will be remembered as a historic moment in her already illustrious career.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, celebrated the best of Broadway from the past season. This year's ceremony also included a moving tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. As the night concluded, Manville and other winners gathered for the traditional photo call, with the British star beaming alongside her Tony statuette. In the days following, theater critics praised her performance as Jocasta, calling it a masterclass in dramatic acting.

The production of Oedipus, directed by Robert Icke, has been acclaimed for its modern take on the classic Greek tragedy. Manville's ability to convey both vulnerability and strength has been singled out. She has already hinted at returning to Broadway in future projects, though she remains committed to the London stage. Overall, the 2025 Tonys were a night of firsts and records, with Lesley Manville and John Lithgow embodying the spirit of perseverance and talent that defines Broadway





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