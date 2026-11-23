Former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy revealed the one team capable of defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco still looks like an impressive juggernaut of a team after rolling to a 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. However, former NFL All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy thinks there is one team capable of dethroning the mighty 49ers: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"There's only one man. There's only one team, and the coach is heavyset, and the quarterback's got good hair. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is the only team that can beat the Niners. That's the truth," the two-time NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl winner said on the "Speakeasy" podcast.

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The San Francisco 49ers continued to display their dominance over the NFL on Sunday night. They improved to 9-1 on the season with a convincing win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. George Kittle caught two touchdown passes. Christian McCaffrey and Mike Evans also scored for the offense, and Ji'Ayir Brown had a pick-six.

The opposing Vikings only scored one touchdown courtesy of Aaron Jones Jr. in the first quarter and a second-quarter field goal. The 49ers held them scoreless in the second half. More news: Steelers Fans Demand DK Metcalf Be Cut After Ejection vs Eagles It was a rough night for Cousins, who expressed frustration with the offensive line on the sideline during the night due to the 49ers' defense getting to him and disrupting the passing game.

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During his comments, McCoy said that a Vikings-49ers rematch might be closer, but he doesn't see any NFC teams capable of beating the 49ers. He listed the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears as being unable to defeat San Francisco.

However, he sees Mahomes and the Chiefs as a legit threat to the 49ers. On Sunday, the Chiefs improved to 8-2 with a 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to tight end Travis Kelce. Emmett Johnson and Xavier Worthy also got into the end zone for touchdowns.

Right now, Kansas City looks like a potential contender, with a major caveat. Both of Kansas City's losses this season have come against teams with winning records, Seattle and Denver. The Chiefs, trailing the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and currently the conference's fifth seed, get a chance to prove they can beat a contender when they play against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen on Thanksgiving night.

McCoy's comments highlight how Kansas City has experience when it comes to its coach and quarterback winning Super Bowls. They previously defeated the 49ers 31-19 in Super Bowl LIV, with Jimmy Garoppolo playing quarterback for San Francisco. A Super Bowl rematch would be intriguing, and fans will get a potential preview.

There's a looming showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers just two days after Christmas, which could give an indication of whether Reid, Mahomes, and Kansas City are capable of defeating the NFC's juggernauts ahead of the postseason. More news: Bills’ Josh Allen Makes NFL History With James Cook in Win Over Dolphins For more about the San Francisco 49ers and NFL, visit Newsweek Sports.

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However, former NFL All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy thinks there is one team capable of dethroning the mighty 49ers: Patrick Mahomes and the "There's only one man. There's only one team, and the coach is heavyset, and the quarterback's got good hair. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is the only team that can beat the Niners. That's the truth," the two-time NFL All-Pro andGeorge Kittle caught two touchdown passes.

Christian McCaffrey and Mike Evans also scored for the offense, and Ji'Ayir Brown had a pick-six. The opposing Vikings only scored one touchdown courtesy of Aaron Jones Jr. in the first quarter and a second-quarter field goal. The 49ers held them scoreless in the second half. During his comments, McCoy said that a Vikings-49ers rematch might be closer, but he doesn't see any NFC teams capable of beating the 49ers.

He listed the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears as being unable to defeat San Francisco. On Sunday, the Chiefs improved to 8-2 with a 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to tight end Travis Kelce. Emmett Johnson and Xavier Worthy also got into the end zone for touchdowns.

Right now, Kansas City looks like a potential contender, with a major caveat. Both of Kansas City's losses this season have come against teams with winning records, Seattle and Denver. The Chiefs, trailing the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and currently the conference's fifth seed, get a chance to prove they can beat a contender when they play against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen on Thanksgiving night.

McCoy's comments highlight how Kansas City has experience when it comes to its coach and quarterback winning Super Bowls. They previously defeated the 49ers 31-19 inA Super Bowl rematch would be intriguing, and fans will get a potential preview. There's a looming showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers just two days after Christmas, which could give an indication of whether Reid, Mahomes, and Kansas City are capable of defeating the NFC's juggernauts ahead of the postseason.