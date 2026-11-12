Les Brett Survives Brutal Farm Raid in North West Province

Les Brett and wife Natasha survived a horrific torture attack by three armed men in Broederstroom on November 1. Details of the violence and escape are revealed.

Les Brett, a 66-year-old former soldier and police officer, has disclosed the harrowing details of a brutal raid that occurred at his property in Broederstroom, North West province. The incident, which took place on November 1, involved three armed intruders who subjected Brett and his 58-year-old wife, Natasha, to severe physical torture and humiliation for several hours. The attackers invaded the home located approximately 60km north of Johannesburg with the specific intent of accessing a safe containing cash and valuables.

Brutal Torture Methods Used During Raid

The attackers masked themselves and stripped the couple naked before tying their hands behind their backs and binding their feet together. After blindfolding both victims and stuffing rags in their mouths to silence them, the men initiated a prolonged beating session that lasted for at least three hours. The primary objective of the assault was to extract the combination to the family safe, with the perpetrators demanding money and keys through continuous physical abuse.

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During the ordeal, the attackers tortured Les Brett by placing his testicles inside a pair of bolt cutters, using the threat of severe injury to coerce compliance. Simultaneously, they inflicted grievous harm on Natasha Brett by cutting around her nipples using a knife and tin snips. The intruders removed Les Brett's blindfold temporarily to force him to witness the mutilation of his wife, adding a psychological layer to the physical violence inflicted upon the couple.

Desperate Attempts to Save Lives During Attack

As the torture continued, the attackers demanded to know the location of 1 million Rand. Les Brett informed them that the couple did not possess such a large sum of money, but this explanation did not halt the violence. The men then threw the couple into the safe and boiled water on the stove, pouring the scalding liquid over them while reiterating their demand for millions. Les Brett offered his vehicles and suggested going to an ATM to withdraw funds, but the intruders rejected these alternatives, insisting on immediate access to the specified cash amount.

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In a moment that Les Brett attributes to divine intervention, the attackers pushed his own AK-47 rifle into his mouth and pulled the trigger. The firearm failed to fire due to a known mechanical fault that prevented the last round from discharging, leaving only one bullet in the chamber. This malfunction allowed both Les and Natasha Brett to survive an execution attempt that would have otherwise been fatal, marking a miraculous turn of events in the violent confrontation.

Rescue and Immediate Aftermath of Incident

The couple was ultimately rescued when an armed local patrol guard arrived at the property to investigate a water pump issue that Les Brett had previously reported. The attackers, realizing their presence was compromised, closed the door to the safe and fled the scene. Natasha Brett managed to free herself from her restraints and summoned help, leading to the termination of the siege. Les Brett sustained significant injuries, including damage to his head and knees from the bolt cutters, as well as a fractured hip requiring medical attention.

Theft Details and Targeted Crime Analysis

Despite the extensive torture, the thieves only managed to seize seven firearms, two cell phones, and a laptop. Notably, they ignored expensive cameras, jewelry, wallets, and the couple's vehicles, leading Les Brett to conclude that the raid was a targeted operation rather than a random robbery. The specific nature of the violence, including the use of boiling water and sexual torture, suggests a premeditated effort to extract specific information or valuables from the safe.

Broader Context of Farm Attacks in South Africa

This attack on the Brett family occurs amidst a wave of home raids on farmers across South Africa, sparking intense political debate and international attention. Some members of the minority white Afrikaner community have claimed they are facing violent persecution and widespread seizures of white-owned land. The South African government maintains that these incidents are driven by broader violent crime trends rather than targeted efforts against white South Africans specifically.

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The controversy has drawn comments from US President Donald Trump, who has frequently asserted that white farmers are being persecuted and has offered refugee status to white South Africans. Afrikaners, who are descendants of Dutch and French colonial settlers arriving in the 17th century, played a central role in the apartheid system that lasted from 1948 until 1994. Despite the lingering racial tensions from this era, the Brett case highlights the complex intersection of crime, politics, and community safety in the region.