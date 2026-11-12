Les Brett Farm Attack: Brutal Raid in North West Province Reveals Torture Details

Former soldier Les Brett and wife Natasha endured hours of torture during a November 1 farm raid in Broederstroom. The article details the attack, theft, and broader political context of violence against South African farmers.

Les Brett, a 66-year-old former soldier and police officer, has disclosed harrowing details of a violent home invasion that occurred on November 1 at his property in Broederstroom, North West Province. Located approximately 60km north of Johannesburg, the farm became the site of a brutal ordeal for Brett and his 58-year-old wife, Natasha. The incident involved three armed masked men who subjected the couple to extreme physical torture in an attempt to extract information regarding their financial assets.

Torture and Demands During Home Invasion

According to Les Brett's testimony published by The Citizen, the attackers bound the couple with their hands behind their backs and feet together, while blindfolding them and stuffing rags into their mouths. The assailants proceeded to beat both individuals severely before stripping them naked. Brett described a scenario where the attackers demanded the keys to a safe and large sums of money, specifically asking for one million Rand. When the couple failed to provide immediate answers, the violence escalated significantly. The intruders used tin snips and a knife to cut parts of Natasha's nipples, while simultaneously placing Les Brett's testicles inside a pair of bolt cutters. The attackers threatened to gang rape Mrs. Brett throughout the ordeal, which lasted for at least three hours.

Also read Chris Hemsworth’s New Gin Was Made Using Honey From His Australian Farm

Survival Against Extreme Odds and Failed Execution

The torture intensified when the attackers threw the couple into the safe and poured boiling water over them while continuing to demand millions of Rand. Les Brett offered his cars and agreed to withdraw money from an ATM, but the intruders rejected these alternatives, insisting on cash. In a miraculous turn of events, one attacker forced Brett's own AK-47 rifle into his mouth and pulled the trigger. The weapon did not fire because it had a known malfunction where the last round never discharges, and there was only one bullet remaining. Brett attributes their survival to divine grace, noting that without this mechanical failure, he would likely have been killed during the robbery.

Theft of Assets and Targeted Nature of the Attack

The attackers ultimately fled the scene after leaving the couple trapped inside the safe. Natasha Brett managed to free herself and call for assistance, which arrived in the form of an armed local patrol guard investigating a water pump issue reported by Mr. Brett. During the raid, the robbers stole seven firearms, two cell phones, and a laptop. However, they left behind expensive cameras, jewelry, wallets, and vehicles. Les Brett emphasizes that this was a targeted attack rather than a random home robbery, citing the excessive duration and severity of the torture as evidence. The couple sustained significant injuries, including head and knee trauma for Les, as well as a fractured hip.

Advertisement

Broader Political Context and Racial Tensions

This incident highlights the ongoing debate regarding violence against farmers in South Africa, which has sparked international political discourse. Some members of the minority white Afrikaner community claim they are facing systemic persecution and land seizures. The Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch and French settlers who were central to the apartheid system from 1948 to 1994, have expressed fears of targeted racial violence. US President Donald Trump has recently fuelled this narrative by offering refugee status to white South Africans, citing perceived persecution.

Government Stance on Violent Crime Patterns

Despite the claims of targeted racial persecution, the South African government maintains that these attacks are driven by broader patterns of violent crime affecting all demographics. While racial tensions linger from the apartheid era, most Afrikaners have embraced the multiracial democracy established after Nelson Mandela's election in 1994. The government argues that focusing solely on racial narratives overlooks the complex socioeconomic factors driving property crime and violent home invasions across the country. This case remains a prominent example in the ongoing discussion about security and race relations in modern South Africa.